Meridian Sports Recap: 4/7 – 4/13

Meridian sports have enjoyed a successful week with several impressive victories among the pile of games played. The teams had a combined total of 13 wins to just six losses.

Baseball holds claim to Meridian’s most dominant victory of the week, a 26-1 blowout over Manassas Park. A few days later, the Mustangs suffered a close 8-6 loss to Brentsville. This puts the team at 3-5 on the year. The young team has shown lots of potential this season and should continue to improve as the season progresses.

Boys lacrosse has continued to be perfect this season. The team built on their superb 4-0 start this week by winning three more games, bringing their record to 7-0. Their most recent win against Forest Park was their most dominant yet, a 16-8 rout that solidified the Mustangs as one of the best in the district.

Girls lacrosse suffered their first loss of the season this week, falling to 6A opponent Robinson 12-7. This brings their overall record to 3-1. However, the Mustangs enjoyed a nonconference victory over 6A Alexandria City. Their next game on April 16 will be against a very strong opponent in Kettle Run, who boasts an undefeated record of 6-0.

Softball has been unable to find their footing in the still-young campaign. They’ve yet to emerge victorious in any of their matchups this season. Despite the challenging start, the team has plenty of games to improve upon their rocky start.

Boys and girls tennis have been two of the most impressive Mustang teams this season, with neither having suffered a loss thus far. Both squads played two matches this week, winning all of them by a long margin. The boys beat both Warren County and Brentsville by a score of 9-0, while the girls beat the same two schools 8-1 and 9-0 respectively.

Boys soccer played three games this week and won them all, improving their overall record to 5-1. Aside from their lone loss, the Mustangs haven’t allowed more than one goal all season. This excellent defense coupled with the team’s experienced and explosive offense makes a strong case for them to defend their state title this year.

Girls soccer has also played three games this week, emerging victorious in two of them. Their record now sits at 5-2, with multiple dominant wins. In the Mustangs’ most recent game, against 5A Falls Church, they steamrolled the competition, winning 7-0.