WARNER DEMANDS DHS ACCOUNTABILITY: CALLS ON NEW SECRETARY TO RESTORE OVERSIGHT, FULLY COOPERATE WITH CONGRESS AND IG

WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) pressed newly-confirmed Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Markwayne Mullin to carry out sincere efforts to repair the immense damage done to DHS by his predecessor by prioritizing real threats to the country, halting interference with or obstruction of Congressional oversight efforts, and earning back the trust and confidence of the American people.

In a letter, Sen. Warner demanded the continuation of ongoing investigations, writing, “Over the past year, I have undertaken extensive oversight efforts of DHS and your predecessor’s actions. At my urging, the Department of Homeland Security Office of the Inspector General (OIG) is investigating DHS data practices in response to allegations of abuses by ICE and others under your command. DHS Inspector General Cuffari reported that Secretary Noem ‘systematically obstructed’ investigations, including a criminal probe. It is imperative that during your tenure at DHS, you and your subordinates do not interfere or obstruct with lawful investigations by OIG and Congress.”

Sen. Warner concluded by calling out DHS’s previous failure to substantively respond to Congressional oversight efforts and demanding responses to four of his past requests for information by April 24, 2026. Sen. Warner’s previous requests include, the release of the unclassified U.S. Telecommunications Insecurity 2022 report so that the public and U.S. telecommunications sector can identify and resolve vulnerabilities in telecommunications infrastructure, the reversal of former DHS Secretary Noem’s decision to furlough staff responsible for monitoring the conditions and treatment of individuals in ICE custody, clarity on ICE practices and policies to ensure Americans are not wrongfully arrested, and details regarding ICE’s masking policies as well as demands that ICE take swift action to protect public safety and the safety of law enforcement by ensuring ICE identify themselves and limit the use of face coverings.

Read the full letter here and below.

Dear Secretary Mullin,

Congratulations on your confirmation as Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security. Although I did not support your nomination, I was encouraged by testimony during your confirmation hearing where you stated a willingness to work with Congress and across party lines. This sentiment stands in stark contrast with your predecessor who perpetuated an unprecedented onslaught of misinformation, cronyism, self-aggrandization, corruption, and exhibited notable failures of leadership. I sincerely hope your tenure at DHS will seek to repair the damage done to the DHS by your predecessor and this Administration, that you will endeavor to earn back the trust and confidence of the American people, and that you will prioritize real threats to our homeland.

Over the past year, I have undertaken extensive oversight efforts of DHS and your predecessor’s actions. At my urging, the Department of Homeland Security Office of the Inspector General (OIG) is investigating DHS data practices in response to allegations of abuses by ICE and others under your command. DHS Inspector General Cuffari reported that Secretary Noem “systematically obstructed” investigations, including a criminal probe. It is imperative that during your tenure at DHS, you and your subordinates do not interfere or obstruct with lawful investigations by OIG and Congress.

Additionally, I expect your leadership of DHS to differ from your predecessor in response to Congressional oversight, including detention center visits. To date, DHS has failed to substantively respond to my requests for information on four separate occasions. Please respond to these letters with the requested information by April 24, 2026.