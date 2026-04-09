‘Project Hail Mary’ Movie Review

This is a charming science fiction story adapted from the 2021 novel of the same name by Andy Weir. Weir wrote the highly successful 2014 novel “The Martian”, which also subsequently became a movie. The PG-13 film is directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, who are best known for the animated superhero comedy “The Lego Movie”. The plot of this science driven survival story has many appealing components. Ryan Gosling was a good choice as the lead character, providing a heartwarming performance as Ryland Grace. Grace, a shaggy haired middle school science teacher, wakes up on a spaceship with no memory or knowledge as to why he is there. He is alone in the vessel, which is hurtling through space, except for two dead crew members aboard. From this opening, the film uses a blend of returning memories and present action to gradually reveal how Grace came to be here. The audience joins Grace in trying to figure out what is happening and why he is there.

As Grace’s memory returns, he learns that he is on a mission to save Earth due to the dimming of the Sun and stars from a micro-organism. This mission is designed to discover the details of this calamitous problem and to fix it while in space. The cause of the death of his crewmates is unknown at first, and haunting. Some of the best scenes involve the lead up to Grace’s arrival on the mission (presented in flashbacks), his resistance to participating and his interactions with staff and crew members on the ground. As this is a world-wide mission, scientists in the field of microbiology are brought in from many places to provide expertise, and include Grace. What he doesn’t expect is to actually be part of the crew aboard the space mission itself, particularly because he is not a trained astronaut. The mission is also a highly dangerous one, with no expectation of a return to Earth.

Aspects of the plot are moving and some parts of it can be downright silly, and yet the film in its entirety really works. It’s a feel-good movie, which can be a welcome thing these days, and the performances by Gosling and Sandra Huller anchor the film. Huller portrays Eva Stratt, the taciturn yet deeply human leader of the global mission to save Earth. We’ve seen her before in “Anatomy of a Fall” and “The Zone of Interest”. The East German actress is pitch perfect for this role. Gosling brings humor and wonder to his role, as he becomes increasingly creative in teaching himself how to manage this mission in real time in outer space. The film’s special effects are clever, and you’ll likely find yourself rooting for the mission’s success and feeling the suspense throughout. Gosling carries the dialogue of the plot well, which is essential given that he is the only living human occupying the space vessel. The development of his astronaut skills and coping mechanisms is lovely to watch unfold, as he makes contact with another living (non-human) entity while in space. To say more would unduly give away the plot.

The film feels fresh and inventive, despite the many movies involving space missions in recent decades. This adaptation of Weir’s novel vividly conveys the deep allure that outer space holds for us. Rather than having a space horror or disaster plot, “Project Hail Mary” dabbles with matters of scientific interest and upbeat themes of potential bonding with non-human creatures. Despite its seemingly far-fetched premise, the film feels deeply authentic. Each new obstacle draws us further into Ryland Grace’s corner. This is an enjoyable film which likely will appeal to a broad cross-section of movie viewers. I recommend seeing this one in a movie theater if you can, as it is well suited for the largest screen possible.