News & Notes 4-9-2026

3 Former F.C. Teachers Named Grand Marshals for Memorial Day

Three former Falls Church City Public Schools (FCCPS) teachers, Nan Hoff, Shey Wakeley, and Mary Jo West, were named this week Grand Marshals for the 44th Annual City of Falls Church Memorial Day Parade that will be held on Monday, May 25. The three will share Grand Marshal duties.

Selected by the Recreation and Parks Advisory Board, this year’s honorees were chosen for their “lasting impact on decades of FCCPS students across their 79 years of combined service,” according to a City statement.

Hoff and Wakeley served as kindergarten lead and para-professional at Mount Daniel Elementary, and West served as the band instructor at Meridian High School. They all retired at the end of the 2024 – 2025 school year. Nominations from across the City recognize the community building and dedication to a high-quality education that they each embody.

One nomination from a colleague of Hoff and Wakeley read “this dynamic teaching duo has made an extraordinary impact on the lives of hundreds of kindergarten students, and their legacy of positive influence, dedication, and collaboration speaks volumes about their character and commitment to our community… Now, as a colleague at Mount Daniel, I continue to be inspired by their professionalism, dedication, and unwavering focus on the students they serve.”

Hoff and Wakeley not only left a lasting impact on their colleagues and the City’s youngest students, “They have also embraced [us] … kindergarten parents. Upon meeting them, almost every worry we had instantly melted away as they greeted us with hugs and smiles and instilled a sense of calm,” another nominee wrote.

Nominations for West echoed the sentiment of providing an exceptional education for her students. “She significantly enhanced the stature of not only the music program but also the performing arts program… [and was] a nationally recognized teacher ranked as one of the top high school music teachers in the country,” one nominee submitted.

Fostering a community of musicians with a deep appreciation for music, one nominee wrote in praise of West, “She has been a huge influence and inspiration for decades of Falls Church music students… many of whom went on to major in music in college and continue their music both as a hobby and professionally.” West continues to promote lifelong learning and appreciation of the arts as the current director of the City of Falls Church Concert Band.

The Grand Marshals will lead the annual parade along Park Avenue starting at 2 p.m. on Monday, May 25. The parade and festival will occur rain or shine. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Vendors, food, inflatables, live entertainment, and an onsite VA250 Interactive Mobile Museum are included in Falls Church’s single biggest public event of the year.

State Sen. Saddam Salim Announces Congressional Run

Virginia State Senator Saddam Aslan Salim this week announced that he will run for the U.S. congressional 7th district seat in a Democratic primary that will be held in August pending passage of a special referendum redrawing congressional districts later this month. Salim joins a growing field of Democrats who will contend in the primary, should the referendum pass.

Salim will join a field that includes J.P. Cooney, Del. Dan Helmer (D-Burke), Dorothy McAuliffe, Del. Adele McClure (D-Arlington), Matthew G. Rainforth, Alex Thymmons, and U.S. Rep. Eugene Vindman (D), who represents the existing 7th Congressional District.

2 F.C. Connections to RAMMY Nominations

The finalists of the 44th annual Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington (RAMW) finalist nominations announced this week included two Falls Church establishments. Bridie McCulla of the Northside Social was named among the nominees for pastry chef/baker of the year and the Solace Outpost is nominated for best beer program. The winners will be announced at the Rammy’s annual gala on June 29.

U.Va. Law School Ranked No. 4, GMU No. 32 in U.S. News Report

The University of Virginia was named the fourth best law school in the U.S., according to a poll of graduate programs published by the U.S. News and World Report this week. Other Virginia law schools ranked included George Mason University, Arlington, at No. 32, Washington and Lee University, Lexington, at No. 33, William and Mary, Williamsburg, at No. 34, University of Richmond at No. 62, Regent University at No. 91, Liberty University at No. 144 and the Appalachian School of Law at No. 175.

The University of Virginia was ranked No. 4 among business schools and No. 6 among education schools, while Virginia Commonwealth University of Richmond came in No. 2 in a four way tie for best masters in fine arts program in the U.S.

F.C.’s Cauldron Announces ‘Bold New Voices’ Festival

Falls Church’s Creative Cauldron Stage this week announced its “Bold New Voices” festival, running from this Saturday, April 11, through May 9. The festival is sponsored by Diener and Associates, certified public accountants, and funded by project grants from ArtsFairfax and the Arts and Humanities Council of Falls Church.

This initiative, established in 2019, serves as a platform for women and playwrights and composers, with a dedicated focus on supporting women of color who are traditionally underrepresented in the theater industry.

The festival offers audiences a unique opportunity to participate in the artistic process.

Attendees will experience professionally staged readings of new plays and musicals, providing feedback that will help the Bold New Voices Selection Committee choose the final offering for Creative Cauldron’s 2026-27 mainstage season.

This Saturday, the festival begins with The C Word Written by Sarah Lina Sparks and directed by Sally Imbriano. All performances are free to the public.

Fairfax County Public Hearings On Upcoming Budget Next Week

Public hearings on the FY2027 Budget will be held at the Fairfax County Government Center Board Auditorium at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14, 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 15, and 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 16, 2026.

In addition, a separate public hearing on the FY2027 effective tax rate increase will take place on Tuesday, April 14 at 3:00 p.m. in the Board Auditorium.

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