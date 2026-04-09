Falls Church Business News & Notes

Cheese Cartel Ribbon Cutting

Thursday, April 9, 4:00 pm – The Chamber is excited to celebrate the opening of The Cheese Cartel in Founders Row, 922 W. Broad Street. You are invited to join City Council and the Chamber Board of Directors. A reception follows the ceremony where you can meet owner Alyssa Romashko and learn more about the business.

Join the Little City Clean Up

Volunteer to join the City-wide clean-up on Saturday, April 11. Families, groups and individuals can help keep the Little City beautiful and waterways clean. Meet at the Community Center, 223 Little Falls St., at 10:00 am and be sure to wear closed-toe shoes. No registration necessary. Questions can be sent to Recycling@fallschurchvs.gov.

Bold New Voices Festival Opens

Creative Cauldron Stage launches its “Bold New Voices” Festival thus Saturday, April 11 and runs through May 9. This initiative established in 2019, serves as a vital platform for women and playwrights and composers, with a dedicated focus on supporting women of color who are traditionally underrepresented in the theater industry. Audiences are invited to provide feedback to the staged readings of new plays and musicals, contributing to the selection of a 2026-27 mainstage season production. All tickets are free.

Knife & Tool Sharpening

The Roaming Stone will be setting up at Casual Pint to sharpen all your knives, garden tools, lawn mower blades, and anything else that can be sharpened on Sunday, April 12, 12:00 – 3:00 pm. Enjoy some food and a pint or two while you wait for your blades. Mug Club members get a 10% discount off sharpening.

Virginia Dream FC Fan Fest

Join local semi-pro soccer team Virginia Dream FC as it kicks off the 2026 season with a community Fan Fest on Sunday, April 12, 5:30 – 7:30 pm at Commons Park in West Falls. The event features a live DJ, lawn games, face painting, player appearances and a Virginia Dream merchandise raffle. West Falls restaurants will be open with food and drinks. Founded in 2022, the team had a strong run in the US Open Cup last year. Fans will march to the Meridian High School Stadium at 7:30 for the first game of the season against Alexandria United FC.