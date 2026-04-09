Fairfax Chairman McKay Praises Spanberger Veto of Casino Bill

Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey C. McKay this week applauded Governor Abigail Spanberger’s decision to veto SB756, legislation that would have allowed for the development of a casino in Fairfax County.

Speaking on behalf of the Board and the county’s more than one million residents, McKay thanked Spanberger for what he described as a decision that reflects both respect for local authority and responsiveness to community concerns.

“Our residents have been clear in their overwhelming opposition to a casino in Fairfax County,” McKay said, noting that he had the opportunity to share those concerns directly with the governor prior to her decision.

McKay added that Spanberger “was gracious with her time” in hearing the Board’s position, and said the veto demonstrates her willingness to listen to local leaders and constituents.

SB756, commonly referred to as the “casino bill,” had been approved by the General Assembly and would have enabled a voter referendum on a potential casino project in the county.

In his statement, McKay expressed interest in continuing to work with Spanberger and state lawmakers on broader issues affecting residents, including affordability.

“In Governor Spanberger, the Commonwealth has a leader who will fight for us day in and day out,” he said. “I could not be prouder as a Virginian for a leader such as herself.”