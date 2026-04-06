State Sen. Salim Announces Plan to Run for Congress

Monday, April 6 — Virginia State Senator Saddam Azlan Salim announced today his campaign for Congress, rooted, he says in a statement this morning, in a message of empathy, justice, progress and bold leadership for working families across the Commonwealth.

“My family wouldn’t be here today if it wasn’t for the goodness, empathy, and grace of the people of Virginia,” Salim said. “As a child, my family was homeless. The community opened their doors, public schools opened their classrooms, and the people of Fairfax refused to give up on a family like mine. That compassion gave us a chance to keep going – and it’s the reason I’m running for Congress today: to pay it forward and fight for your family the way you fought for mine.”

An immigrant who grew up in Fairfax County, Salim has dedicated his career to public service shaped by firsthand experience with the struggles of working families. “I’ve watched people I love work two or three jobs and still struggle to afford rent, health care, or a car repair,” said Salim. “Those experiences aren’t talking points, they’re why I serve.”

In 2023, Salim made history by defeating a Democratic incumbent in a competitive primary against overwhelming odds. Despite being outspent 15-to-1, his grassroots campaign focused on people, not money, and earned the trust of voters who sent him to Richmond as their voice for progress.

In the Virginia Senate, Salim has led efforts on housing affordability, passing bold legislation to build more homes so seniors can age in place and working families can live near jobs and schools. He also championed and passed a three-bill package to end ICE abuses, ensuring local law enforcement isn’t used to terrorize immigrant families and bringing transparency and accountability to immigration practices in Virginia.

“With the challenges families face, rising costs, climate change, income inequality, and a broken justice system, we need leaders in Washington ready to take them head-on,” said Salim. “I never shy away from a fight. Every decision I make begins with one question: will this make life better, safer, and more secure for the people I represent?”

Salim is running for Congress as a proud progressive Democrat, promising to lead with empathy and fight for justice that delivers real progress. His campaign invites supporters to join the movement to build a future where everyone can thrive.

“If you believe everyone deserves a safe home, a good job, clean air and water, and a justice system that respects our rights, then I’m asking you to stand with me,” Salim said. “Together, we’ll build a future where every family doesn’t just get by but experiences progress.”

Empathy. Justice. Progress.

Salim will join a filed occupied by other top Democrats who will be facing off in an August primary, should the referendum to redraw Virginia’s U.S. congressional districts pass in a couple of weeks. Other Democrats who have announced so far are J.P. Cooney, Del. Dan Helmer (D-Burke), Dorothy McAuliffe, Del. Adele McClure (D-Arlington), Matthew G. Rainforth, Alex Thymmons, and U.S. Rep. Eugene Vindman (D), who represents the existing 7th Congressional District.