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2026-04-06 9:57 AM
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Meridian Lacrosse and Tennis Still Remain Undefeated

Meridian Lacrosse and Tennis Still Remain Undefeated

We’re two weeks into the spring sports season at Meridian High School, and the Mustangs will now have the next week off for break, giving us a good early gauge of where everyone stands. It’s been a solid start to the campaign for many of the programs, so let’s take a look at how things are shaping up.

Baseball played its first true home game in 22 months against Millbrook last Wednesday and made it count with a 10-0 win. The boys followed that with a tough 10-9 heartbreaker at Kettle Run the next night, bringing them to 2-3 on the season. Softball, meanwhile, dropped a pair of road games, falling 17-3 to Liberty (Bealeton) on Monday and 17-1 to Millbrook last Wednesday, as the girls continue to search for their first win of 2026.

It was a busy week on the soccer field. The boys picked up a 2-0 road win over Dominion last Monday but came up short in a 2-1 loss at Park View on Wednesday. The girls had just one game, falling 3-2 at Dominion last Thursday. Both teams now sit at 2-1 on the year and will be off until returning to action against Annandale on April 7.

Boys’ lacrosse stayed hot, edging Freedom 11-10 in overtime last Wednesday before defeating John Champe 15-8 the following night, both at home. The girls also came away with a win in their lone contest, an 8-7 battle against Alexandria City. Combined, the teams are a perfect 7-0, with the boys at 4-0 and the girls at 3-0 heading into a well-earned break.

Both tennis squads continued their strong starts as well. The boys and girls each defeated Millbrook 8-1 last Wednesday, with the boys winning on the road and the girls at home. That improves both teams to 3-0 on the season, and they’ll return to the courts after the break against Warren County on April 9.

Last but not least, track and field competed at a district meet at Manassas Park and delivered a strong showing, highlighted by William Anderson’s individual victory in the 3200-meter event. The Mustangs will next compete on April 8 when they travel to Brentsville.

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