Little Theatre of Alexandria’s ‘Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner’ Review

It’s the swinging 60s, and a black man has come to court a white girl and her parents are, shall we say, caught off guard?

See how you like this, liberal mom and dad! (It’s kinda like, “but, please, not in my backyard.”)

“Whaaatttt you say? What?” cries the mother

(Rachael Hubbard) when she grasps what’s happening.

Silence is golden and at Little Theatre of Alexandria’s, “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” nothing says it better than the mother’s

grimaces and her silent shocks as she recoils, shrinks, oohs and awes, puts her hands to her face, rolls her head back, clenches her teeth, shakes, smiles nervously and moves around the living room as if a stun gun is chasing her nonstop.

Mr. Drayton, the dad (Bruce Alan Rauscher), does a double-take: “Say, what? What did you say? Doctor, why are you here? You are what?”

After most of the initial shock has withered a bit, the parents say they are worried about the future of their daughter, Joanna (Meghan Mohon); her mom timidly asks if they’ve, you know, have they, well, …slept together? She finds out the couple has only been a “twosome” for ten days and are talking marriage.

Marriage? After ten days?

Yeeks! Help us!

You’ve got to hand it to director Adam Konowe for eliciting motherly emotions and expressions which also show up in the hilarious performance of the housemaid, Tillie (Eleanore Tapscott) who, once she’s eavesdropped and gained information, gives the new boyfriend, John Prentice (Justin Oratokhai) a talking to, rolling her head around with hands on her hips.

She’ll learn him a thing or two, all right.

But not to overlook one of the funniest, most exaggerated performers, Hilary (Gayle Nichols-Grimes) who, in fine garb with rich red fingernails to match the piping of her navy blue suit and headgear (with costumes by

Michelle Harris), is the epitome of a priggish lady who relishes the problems of others, waving her arms to match the wingspan of a condor.

Hilary is Mrs. Draper’s partner in the arts who arrives at the Draytons just ahead of Joanna and John

, their reception one might call: dy-no-mite, to put it in the vernacular.

Hilary’s eyes almost catapult from the top of her head.

Finally, Mrs. Draper has all she can take of Hilary and throws her out….to audience applause.

(Later, after the show, Konowe said: “There was no question about who [Nichols-Grimes] would get the part. She had it, hands down.”)

It takes a while for the heat to cool at the Draytons while Tillie prepares dinner for yet another couple whom Joanna has secretly invited: John’s parents. Oh, my.

Mr. Prentice (Kevin Sockwell) is a bitter, angry dad who huffs and puffs and exclaims while he stumbles across the room looking for a hidden camera: “This has got to be ‘Candid Camera!’ and if this is a surprise,” he blusters, “Surprise is a retirement party. This is an ambush,” before he launches into a tirade about the risks of interracial relationships.

With

his wife (Gayle Carney), they, too, are worried about their child’s future and the disadvantages the young couple face.

Suddenly, Mrs. Prentice finds her voice to take command and accuse both fathers of forgetting what love is all about, exclaiming that their children really love each other! Really? While nearby, Mrs. Draper nods.

Thank goodness for the presence of Monsignor Ryan

(Marc Derks), Mr. Drayton’s golf partner, who enters with a bit of levity and humor at precise moments to rescue conversations and diffuse tense exchanges.

In program notes, Konowe quotes Shakespeare that “what’s past is prologue,” and considering the Supreme Court’s restriction on abortion rights, it is not past the realm of possibility that the Court may consider other civil rights changes for those in love or not.

Things to think about while you laugh along.

The creative team includes Jacquel Tomlin and Alan Wray, producers; Sean McCoy, assistant producer; Amanda Hobbs, assistant director; Jenny Libster and Michelle Rizzo, stage managers; Ian Claar, intimacy choreography; Ted O’Reilly, set design; Phyllis L. Johnson, properties; Andrew Harasty, lighting; William Chrapcynski, sound; ; and Kadira Coley, hair and makeup.

Todd Kreidler wrote the book.

About two hours plus one 15 minute intermission. For mature teens; some adult language by Mr. Drayton.

All tickets, $29 (with fee included), Thursday – Saturday, 8 p.m., Sunday, 2 p.m.. through April 18 at The Little Theatre of Alexandria, 600 Wolfe St., Alexandria 22314, ph. 703-683-0496