F.C. City Manager Shields Hailed by Array of Community 

The announcement by long-standing Falls Church City Manager Wyatt Shields that he will be retiring from his post after 22 years caught many in Falls Church by surprise, according to first-hand City Hall reports, but the reaction has been nothing but heartfelt and positive. Shields plans to leave in September.

The News-Press elicited comments on the news from a number of local movers and shakers, not the least being Mayor Letty Hardi and U.S. Congressman Don Beyer.

Here are the kinds of things that were said of Shields in the wake of his announcement:

F.C. Mayor Letty Hardi – Wyatt is the only city manager I’ve known in my 10 years on the City Council and what an incredibly high bar he’s set. Anyone who knows the Manager-Council form of government knows that the City Manager, and not the Mayor, is actually the most important and hardest job around (and this is the sort of comment that would make Wyatt cringe!) In all seriousness, Falls Church’s success to date is directly owed to Wyatt’s selfless service and steady leadership of the city. He is unflappable, smart, and the hardest worker in the city. He is the kind of City Manager who would take out a hornet’s nest on the playground himself, handle nail biting, tough negotiations with developers, and somehow answer to 7 bosses while empathetically listen to community concerns without missing a beat. So while Wyatt’s much deserved retirement after 20+ years is a loss to Falls Church and the region, I know he can look back at his tenure and know he’s left us immensely better than he found us.

U.S. Rep. Donald S. Beyer Jr. – What a loss! Wyatt Shields has been the heart and soul of Falls Church for decades, the careful balancer of our modernization and our village character. He has survived many excellent mayors and council members, and always made sure Falls Church remains the best place to live in America.

F.C. Vice Mayor Laura Downs – Though I have not been on the City Council as long as most of my colleagues, during the past 18 months, I have enjoyed every minute working with Wyatt, especially in my new role as Vice Mayor. I have found him to be smart, savvy, kind, humble and always calm under pressure. He is well-respected by his peers across the Commonwealth and loved by his staff. When I served as Chair of the FCCPS School Board, he always listened to my feedback and made it clear how much he supported our schools. His ability to grow his staff to keep up with a growing city and oversee a funding plan that enabled us to build a 120M high school has been vital to the financial health of our city, quality of city services and investment in our schools all while keeping a Triple A bond rating. The City Council has a very tough task ahead in trying to find someone as effective as Wyatt has been for over two decades. He will be greatly missed.

F.C. Council Member Marybeth Connelly – Wyatt led the City of Falls Church through a time of unprecedented growth and change. He is not only an employee but a resident, parent, friend, and citizen who cares deeply about the City of Falls Church.

F.C. Council Member David Snyder – I would favourably comment on Wyatt’s effective day to day management of our small but complex local government and his unfailing civility to all even when we disagreed. David Snyder

Former F.C. Mayor David Tarter – Wyatt has been a trusted leader through years of growth and transformation, helping to shape the City’s direction while staying grounded in its values. Having had the privilege of working alongside him during my time as mayor, I saw firsthand the steady leadership he brought to Falls Church every day. He has an exceptional ability to take on complex challenges and navigate them with calm professionalism, integrity, and a clear focus on what was best for the community. The progress Falls Church has made over the years is in no small part due to his dedication and vision, and his legacy will continue to shape the city long into the future. Wyatt has been a true friend to Falls Church.

F.C. Sheriff M. Kay – I have known Wyatt for many years during his tenure as City Manager. He has deftly steered the City through many changes and challenges and exhibited his characteristic collaborative approach in coordinating City services and resources to the tasks at hand. From the renovation of City Hall to the City’s response to COVID 19 as well as the logistical hurdles of managing the City’s unprecedented growth including the recent addition of four major mixed use developments, Wyatt’s organizational and leadership skills were evident. His support of public safety further cemented his commitment to the residents of our City.

We wish him the best in his retirement and in all his future endeavors.

Arlington Circuit Court Clerk Paul Ferguson – In 2007, Wyatt invited me to speak to a group of administrators at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond when I was Chair of the Arlington County Board. I observed that Wyatt was highly respected by his peers. He played an active role in educational and training efforts for City/County Managers. Wyatt’s status among his peers is one of the reasons the City of Falls Church is known on a national level. City Managers usually want to progress to larger jurisdictions that would bring them more prestige and money. Wyatt was loyal to the City of Falls Church and the skill and stability he provided is one of the reasons Falls Church is admired regionally and nationally. Whenever I needed to reach him, he responded quickly with a commitment to quickly address the issue. Wyatt Shields will be missed but will be remembered and credited for running one of the top local governments nationally for its size. He will also be recognized for his contributions to continuing education efforts for his profession.

F.C. Chamber of Commerce’s Andrew Painter –

Wyatt’s retirement marks the close of a chapter of good governance defined by integrity and commitment. Since arriving from Scottsville in 2006, he has grown alongside the City he managed with care and thoughtfulness. He oversaw tremendous growth, guided the City through a major recession and a pandemic, and delivered critical, first-class public facilities—no small feat for any municipal executive, especially in a small jurisdiction. Future generations of Falls Church residents will benefit from Wyatt’s steady leadership and the trust he fostered. It was an honor to work with him; he will be missed.

Former F.C. Commissioner Debra Z. Roth – I can’t imagine Falls Church City without Wyatt steering us along every day. He has been a significant force behind the Little City’s growing into a bigger Little City, a smart growth, and still tight knit and vibrant. What I recall most fondly about Wyatt that I haven’t yet told him was seeing him after an event picking up trash, not leaving it all to staff. He will still be around so we need to make sure we keep him in that part of the job.

Former F.C. Vice Mayor Hal Lippman – As a newly sworn member of the City Council in 2006 when the popular and widely esteemed city manager, Dan McKeever, unexpectedly passed away, I and my colleagues suddenly found ourselves faced with the need to quickly find a successor. It didn’t take long for us to decide to ask Wyatt to step into that role on an interim basis. He agreed, and a little more than a year later the interim status was removed. And, as they say, the rest is history. Coming in as he did, Wyatt grew into the consummate professional he has become over the past 20 years. He has served Falls Church and its people for two remarkable decades, whereas he grew and prospered professionally, so has the city grown and prospered under his leadership. In coming weeks I’m sure his contributions and accomplishments will be remarked on by many. And so, I’ll close this brief tribute with my deeply felt personal expression of gratitude for and appreciation of his service…ya done good, Wyatt!