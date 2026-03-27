NEWS RELEASE Road Closures for the Palm Sunday Procession and Stations of the Living Cross Friday, March 27, 2026 – The City of Falls Church Police and Sheriff Departments advise drivers about road closures on Sunday, March 29, for the Falls Church Palm Sunday Procession and Stations of the Living Cross on Friday, April 3.



The Sheriff and Police Departments appreciate the public’s cooperation with the road closures, helping to ensure the safety of the participants and volunteers. Palm Sunday Procession: Sunday, March 29 Road closures and parking restrictions in the City will be in place from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. The streets noted below will be closed. East Fairfax Street from Douglas Avenue to South Washington Street. Roads will reopen at approximately 10:30 a.m.