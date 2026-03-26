‘Reminders of Him’ Movie Review

This film, released nationally on March 13 and rated PG-13, is no more and no less than one would expect from an adaptation of a Colleen Hoover novel. The bestselling author has published over 20 contemporary romance novels and novellas since 2012. If you like her stories, bring your tissues and expect a reasonably well-acted tear jerker that may absorb you for the nearly two-hour hour ride. If you don’t like schmaltzy romantic dramas combined with some suspension of disbelief, you may want to pass on this one. Some will refer to the film as a “chick flick”, so consider yourself warned – despite the reductive nature of that term. I generally enjoyed the film, though my familiarity with Hoover’s emotionally driven, escapist fiction likely enhanced the experience.

Directed by Vanessa Caswill (known for directing other romantic dramas such as “Love at First Sight”), the plot centers around a young woman who was recently released from serving several years in prison due to a tragic mistake. Kenna, portrayed authentically by Maika Monroe, was the driver in a crash which killed Scotty, her boyfriend. She learns in prison that she is pregnant with his child. After the birth, she is not allowed to see the baby, at which time Scotty’s parents take court-ordered custody. What follows is an emotional family story as Kenna returns to a small town in Wyoming, determined to rebuild her life, find work, and earn a place in her young daughter’s world.

Monroe delivers a compelling performance in the lead role, elevating what would likely otherwise be merely a lightweight and overly sentimental film. The somewhat lackluster performances of the other key players accentuate Monroe’s talent. The 33-year-old actress and former professional kiteboarder grew up in Southern California and has mostly built her acting career around psychological thrillers. Her believable, deeply human portrayal of Kenna anchors the film, drawing the audience into the characters and their emotional stakes. Tyriq Withers portrays Ledger, a former NFL football player and now a bar owner, who was Scotty’s best friend. He is loyal and is a father figure to the little girl who would have been Scotty’s child had he lived. Kenna approaches Ledger in efforts to get to know the child, at which point things become complicated. Withers (who has primarily performed in television roles) gives a steady yet muted performance as he navigates his goals to protect the child, honor Scotty’s memory and help Kenna. “Reminders of Him” is Withers entry into feature films and it is unclear whether flaws in the script or his acting style prevent Wither’s character from coming fully to life.

There is an odd lack of chemistry between Monroe’s character and Wither’s character, as they begin to connect emotionally and romantically during the film’s progression. Both key actors appear to make great efforts to present Kenna and Ledger onscreen, and yet the engine that tends to drive dramas written by Colleen Hoover doesn’t seem to fully depart the station. The script is short on meaningful conversation between Kenna and Ledger beyond their simple proximity after Ledger offers Kenna a job at his bar. More dialogue is needed to connect the dots and provide a better understanding of their complex relationship. All is not lost, however, as interesting things happen and many touching moments occur while Kenna continues to seek out a relationship with the little girl she gave birth to. We also learn more about what actually happened on the fateful day of the car crash which killed Scotty. The film is one of several movie adaptations of a Hoover novel, including “It Ends With Us” and “Verity”. Hoover co-wrote the movie screenplay and also served as a producer for this film. If you are a Hoover fan, I’d rate “Reminders of Him” as a B-minus for you. If you don’t already have an affinity for Hoover’s storytelling, a C rating is likely the more fitting assessment.