News Briefs 3-26-2026

F.C. School Board to Align With State Cell Phone Policy

A policy passed by the Virginia State Legislature that awaits the signature of Gov. Abigail Spanberger calls for a total ban on cell phone use by students from bell to bell.

Tuesday, the Falls Church City Public Schools’ School Board, in a work session held at City Hall (all future meetings will be held there instead of at the School Board offices due to security reasons) resolved to align its policy with that of the state. Board member Lori Silverman praised the new state law, that will officially go into effect July 1, noting that Falls Church’s two Richmond legislators, Del. Marcus Simon and Sen. Saddam Salim, voted for it.

N. Va. Lawmakers Speak Out Against Casino Proposal

A proposal that would allow a casino in Tysons is now awaiting action from Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger, as Fairfax County leaders urge a veto.

During their March 17 meeting, members of the Board of Supervisors expressed strong concerns about the bill, citing its potential to bypass local land-use authority, limit public input and conflict with long-standing planning for Tysons.

On the other side of the issue, the Fairfax Coalition for Jobs calls for its passage on grounds that, as the county faces a $300 million budget shortfall, the casino and entertainment center would create 5,000 jobs.

But Fairfax County Board Chair Jeff McKay said the proposal represents a significant departure from how major land-use decisions are typically made in Fairfax County, noting that a version of the bill still under consideration until the final days of the session side-stepped the county entirely

“This would [have allowed] a casino by right, with no public hearings or public involvement, effectively taking the decision out of the hands of our residents and local elected officials,” McKay said. “The idea that Tysons needs a gimmick to succeed is simply not accurate. Places like Tysons are helping fund the state, not the other way around.”

Dranesville District Supervisor James Bierman also raised concerns about who would benefit from the proposal and described it as “really sad,” saying the people of Fairfax County were sold out by their own.”

“This bill was written to benefit a specific developer at the expense of the many,” Bierman said. “It’s not about generating new revenue for the Commonwealth or the locality. It’s about helping a casino developer. And when it comes to casinos, the house always wins.”

Providence District Supervisor Dalia Palchik said Tysons does not need a casino to succeed, noting its continued economic strength. She said community sentiment is clear, adding that she has received more than 10,000 pieces of correspondence opposing a casino development.

“Tysons is not in need of rescue,” she said. “Its model is successful, forward-looking economic growth. Other localities that have received the power to establish a casino have asked for it — we did no such thing. We have been on defense, and our community has been clear in its opposition.”

STEM Educator Summit Set for April 8 in McLean

The Center for Excellence in Education (CEE), co-Sponsored by Claude Moore Foundation, will host “Inspiring the Next Generation: A STEM Educator Summit” on Saturday, April 18, 2026, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Courtyard Marriott Tyson’s Corner located at 1960-A Chain Bridge Road, McLean, Virginia. This event will offer free professional development and networking for high school STEM educators.

Distinguished guest speakers include Dr. William (Bill) Hazel is a physician, educator, and leader in STEM and workforce development who is CEO of Claude Moore Opportunities. He is a former Virginia Secretary of Health and Human Resources.

Dr. Po-Shen Loh is a professor of mathematics at Carnegie Mellon University, an award-winning educator, and the former coach of the United States International Mathematical Olympiad team. He is recognized for his efforts to make advanced mathematics and problem solving accessible to students and educators.

CEE will be offering attendance certificates for those interested.

Meridian High Concert Singers Earn Superior Ratings

Falls Church’s Meridian High School Concert Choir and Chamber Singers recently represented the school at a state choral assessment. The performance marked the conclusion of a curricular unit focused on the key concept of aesthetics, guided by the school system’s Statement of Inquiry: Aesthetics in choral music emerge from the interpretation of genre, serving as a vehicle for personal expression and the exploration of cultural philosophies.

The Concert Choir’s performance of Malakatumba and As I Journey On demonstrated how different genres—the rhythmic complexity of world music and the lyrical phrasing of contemporary choral literature—serve as distinct vehicles for personal expression. By mastering the specific stylistic demands of these genres, the ensemble moved beyond technical accuracy to a higher level of aesthetic interpretation.

Adjudicators praised both ensembles for their vocal blend and artistic interpretation, noting how their technical accuracy and diction allowed the distinct philosophies of each piece to be clearly communicated. Notably, the Superior ratings earned by both the Chamber Singers and the Wind Ensemble have officially secured Blue Ribbon Status for the Meridian performing arts program. This designation is the highest honor a school music department can receive in the state.

Equality Arlington to Unveil Youth Quilt Project April 8

Equality Arlington invites the public to attend the Arlington Trans Youth Quilt Unveiling and Reception on Wednesday, April 8, at 6 p.m. at Arlington Central Library. The event, co-sponsored by Arlington Public Libraries, will include a short program, video about the making of the quilt, and reception with light refreshments.

The Arlington Trans Youth Quilt includes 54 decorated squares in the middle 6-by-9 grid made by transgender and non-binary youth between the ages of 5 and 19 years old in Arlington County, responding to the prompt “What does Freedom to Be mean to Me?”

This project, organized by Equality Arlington, an LGBTQ+ advocacy nonprofit in Arlington, Virginia, asked youth to anonymously express their identity, joy, and strength at a time of intense political attacks against transgender and non-binary youth and adults. .

Falls Church Arts Scholarship Applications Due April 30

Falls Church Arts is accepting applications through April 30 for its 2026 Excellence in Art Scholarship, a program created to recognize and encourage high school seniors who have shown an early commitment to the arts.

The organization will award a limited number of $1,000 scholarships to students in the final year of secondary school at a Northern Virginia high school who plan to attend an accredited post-secondary institution and continue their artistic pursuits.

Eligible students must demonstrate excellence and creativity in visual arts fields including drawing, painting, photography, mixed media, or sculpture. Special consideration will be given to applicants whose artwork and activities have benefited fellow students, their school, or the broader community.

Applicants must submit five images of their work, an artist statement, a recommendation from an art instructor, a general recommendation from a non-family adult, and a transcript. Applications, official transcripts, and recommendations must be received by April 30, 2026, at Falls Church Arts, Attn: Scholarship Committee, P.O. Box 6912, Falls Church, VA 22040-6912.

More information on the application process is available at Falls Church Arts’ website. For additional information, contact Maureen Budetti at 202-288-9291 or Marty Behr at 703-975-0762.