Meridian Spring Sports Hit the Ground Running With Strong Start

Spring sports are underway at Meridian High, and Mustang supporters can expect another season full of success from at least several of the school’s proud programs. Let’s take a look at how each of them fared in Week 1.

Girls lacrosse opened their season with a pair of wins against Class 4 opponents in John Champe last Tuesday and Broad Run last Wednesday, beating the former 14-3 on the road and the latter 16-0 at home. The boys’ only contest was a 12-8 home win over Charles J. Colgan on Thursday, and they’ll stay in Falls Church to take on John Champe today.

Boys soccer went on the road to beat Rock Ridge 3-1 on Thursday in new head coach Ronald Cruz’s debut, while the girls beat North Stafford 7-0 at home last Tuesday and Rock Ridge 2-0 on the road on Thursday. This week they’ll play at Dominion today.

Baseball opened with a pair of losses, falling 7-4 at Fauquier on Thursday and then losing 8-2 at Washington-Liberty over the weekend. They’ll hit the road again to visit Kettle Run today, in conjunction with the softball team. The girls lost 18-1 at Fauquier on Thursday for their only action of the season thus far.

On the tennis court, the boys beat Fauquier 6-3 on the road Thursday while the girls swept the same opponent 9-0 at home. Both teams will now face Millbrook and Kettle Run this week, the boys on the road and the girls at home.

Finally, the starting gun fired for track and field at the Battlefield Relays this past weekend, with both squads finishing in seventh place while the boys’ Spring Medley Relay team set a school record. They’ll now travel to Manassas Park this week.