Meridian Baseball Blasts Millbrook In Long-Awaited Homecoming

Prior to Wednesday night, it had been 673 days since the Meridian High School baseball team last played on their own field. In their debut performance at the renovated facility, they made up for lost time in a 10-0 win over Millbrook that lasted only six innings.

The Meridian Mustangs opened their season last week by dropping a pair of outings on the road against Fauquier and Washington-Liberty. But they were not going to be denied in their first home contest of the year, with a full crowd on hand and special festivities to celebrate the occasion, including a mascot race after the first inning.

Luke Greiner started on the mound, and he finished there too. Even had the game gone the full distance, the junior was showing very few signs of slowing down. Meanwhile, Meridian’s offense was a balanced team effort, with nine hits from eight different players.

The Mustangs recorded one run apiece in the first and second innings, then three in the fourth as Christopher Thompson, Chris Capannola, and Jack Mossburg drove in their teammates on back-to-back-to-back at-bats. Then, leading 8-0 in the sixth, it was Greiner who finished it off with a two-run hit.

Across the athletic complex, the boys’ lacrosse team picked up a win as well, beating Freedom 8-5 to stay undefeated as they move to 3-0. All in all, everything went right for Meridian on a night when vibes were already high.

“It’s great to be back home after two years,” head coach Adam Amerine said postgame. “And it’s a great way to get started (on the new field).”

However, the celebration of the boys’ first win of the campaign will have to be quick. They’ll be right back on the road tomorrow evening as they visit Kettle Run.