F.C. Chamber Fetes News-Press & Duncan as Pillar

As the Falls Church News-Press marks its 35th birthday this weekend, it was honored by the Falls Church Chamber Commerce by being named the winner of its Business of the Year award (small business category) announced last Thursday at the Chamber’s annual gala held at the State Theater.

The Chamber’s other awards this year included former F.C. City Councilman Phil Duncan as Pillar of the Community for the second time, the Eden Center as large business of the year, Falls Church Arts as non-profit of the year and KiPS Family Gymnastics as Company Culture Excellence” award winner.

This marks the latest honor bestowed on the Falls Church News-Press since its founding in March 1991. In its first year, it was named Business of the Year by the Falls Church City Council. It received the same award again in 2001, upon its 10th anniversary. News-Press founder, owner and editor Nicholas Benton was named recipient of the Chamber’s Pillar of the Community award twice in the 1990s and the City’s businessman of the year in 2007.

This year, the award bears a special significance, coming in the context of the demise of newspapers across the U.S. The award recognizes the News-Press as a successful and impactful business within the local economy, which matters because local journalism is often financially fragile, independent papers rarely get recognized alongside restaurants, developers, or service companies, such that it’s a legitimacy boost beyond journalism and its staying power in an era where local journalism is struggling.

In accepting the award, Nicholas Benton said that when the newspaper won Business of the Year in its first year in 1991, at the ceremony he expressed his appreciation but said the award he really wanted was the one given out then by businesses who were celebrating 25 years in business. “That’s the one I really want,” he said then. He achieved that a decade ago.

In announcing the News-Press as the recipient of this year’s award, Chamber Executive Director Elise Bengtson said, “The Falls Church News Press reports on the city government, organizations, leaders, and keeps the community informed. The paper gives us a chance to become participants or even more involved. Now Nick Benton, you and the Falls Church News Press celebrate 35 years of print and the Small Business of the Year Award.”

Bengtson announced that the Eden Center was named as the Chamber’s Large Business of the Year. She said, “A visit to Eden Center opens cultural doors and welcomes visitors to tastes, smells, and experiences from faraway. We are happy to have the center of the regional Vietnamese community and their descendants in Falls Church.”

The Non-Profit of the Year Award was presented to the Falls Church Arts. “Falls Church is home to so many strong nonprofits that do amazing work in the community. I know that many of you volunteer and lead our local nonprofits. Local engagement is an investment in this wonderful community and has truly made a difference in so many lives – and in our Little City. Falls Church Arts is dedicated to fostering creativity, enriching lives, and promoting civic engagement and the Gallery also contributes to the economic health of the Little City.”

The “Company Culture Excellence Award” went to KiPS Family Gymnastics. Bengtson said, “When you get to know our businesses, you’ll find many that contribute so much personally and professionally to their staff. And the winner this year is KiPS Family Gymnastics. Congratulations!”

“This family-owned and operated business is dedicated to strengthening children and building confidence through high-quality gymnastics programming. They’ve invested in staff development, facility resources, and community-driven programming demonstrating a deep commitment to serving Falls Church for the long term,” she said.

The Pillar of the Community, the Chambers’ highest award, was presented to former Falls Church City Councilman and current Planning Commissioner Phil Duncan. Bengtson said the award “was established in 1967 to recognize Chamber members who are dedicated to family, community, business, or profession and have made a distinctive contribution to the enrichment of life within the Greater Falls Church area.” It is the second time Duncan has received this award. He was also given it in 2002, such that he is one of only four persons to win the honor more than once (Donald S. Frady won in 1968 and 1974, Nicholas Benton won in 1993 and 2003 and Barbara Cram in 1999 and 2007).

Bengtson added, “When Phil Duncan left City Council after three terms, he couldn’t rest – he was set on continuing to give to the community and he joined the Planning Commission. Phil is also affectionately known as the ‘Falls Church City Chronicler’ for his lasting and profound impact. His dedication and unwavering support for local commerce and civic engagement have helped shape this city where families thrive, businesses grow, and community spirit flourishes.

Chamber Pillar of the Community award winners since inception in 1967: 1967–Col. Robert S. Day, 1968–Donald S. Frady, 1969–Paul Wagner, 1970–LaRue Van Meter, 1971–Edna A. Clark, 1972–Carroll V. Shreve, 1973–Joseph Seay Jr., 1974–Donald S. Frady,1975–Ione Mozynski, 1976–Layton Groves, 1977–Paul Barkley Jr., 1978–Mr. & Mrs. W.C. Shreve Sr., 1979–Quentin Porter, 1980–Margaret Dale, 1981–Donald S. Beyer, 1982–William C. Shreve Jr., 1983–James E. Koons, 1984–Robert Grille, 1985–Robert I. Hubbell, 1986–Walter I. Mess, 1987–Hugh Brown, 1988–Warren Cohen, 1989–Kevin Donovan, 1990–John D. Tew, 1991–Alma Kasulaitis, 1992–Ellen Salsbury, 1993–Nicholas F. Benton, 1994–Anthony Yiannarakis, 1995–Michael S. Diener, 1996–Carol A. Jackson, 1997–Robert O. Beach, 1998–Lois McG Jones, 1999–Barbara Cram, 2000–Mark Werblood, 2001–-Edna Frady, 2002–Phil Duncan, 2003–James Elkin, 2004–Nicholas F. Benton, 2005–Thomas M. Gittins, 2006–Robert Young, 2007–Barbara Cram, 2008–Matt Smith, 2009–John Shreve, 2010–Dr. Steve Rogers, 2011–David Lasso, 2012–Michael Beyer, 2013–Tom Clinton, 2014–Dr. Gordon Theisz, 2015–Tori McKinney, 2016–Shelia Newman, 2017–Kieran Sharpe, 2018–Gary LaPorta, 2019–Sharon Shoeller & Edward Salsberg, 2020–Jerry Barrett, 2021–(no gala), 2022–Rebecca Tax, 2023–Marybeth Connelly, 2024–David Tarter, 2025–Dr. Peter Noonan, 2026–Phil Duncan.