City Manager Presents Proposed Budget at March 23 Council Meeting 

Opportunities for public comment across several meetings in March and April
Monday, March 23, 2026 – During tonight’s City Council meeting, Falls Church City Manager Wyatt Shields proposed a Fiscal Year 2027 (FY2027) budget and six-year Capital Improvements Program (CIP). The City Manager was joined by School Board Chair Kathleen Tysse and Superintendent Terry Dade in the budget presentation to the City Council.
The General Government operating budget (not including debt service) for FY2027 provides for operating expenditures of $59.5 million — an increase of 3.4 percent over FY2026. The FY2027 transfer to schools from general tax revenues is $57.8 million — an increase of 4.1 percent over the FY2026 transfer. The total School Division operating budget, including state and federal revenues, is $71.6 million — a 3.4 percent increase over the FY2026 budget.
Due to decreasing use of capital reserves and decreasing debt service, the overall FY2027 General Fund budget, inclusive of Schools, General Government, and Capital Plan, totals $134.3 million, a 0.8 percent increase relative to FY2026.
The budget proposes no change to the real estate tax rate of $1.185 per $100 of assessed value. The median homeowner’s real estate tax bill will increase by $611 — or 5 percent, owing to the rising assessed value of homes due to market appreciation.
“The proposed budget seeks to provide Reliable, Responsive, and Resilient City services through investment in people and core infrastructure,” said Shields.
The CIP provides a six-year plan for investment in City roadways, schools, parks, and utilities. Transportation projects total $100.6 million, City and School Facilities $7.6 million, Sanitary Sewer $33.5 million, and Stormwater $8.7 million. The CIP is funded with $94.8 million in federal, state, and regional grants, with $90 million of that for transportation projects to improve safety and accessibility on City roadways. There is no new taxpayer-funded debt planned in the CIP until FY2031, when $5 million is planned to replace the roof at the Falls Church Fire Station.
City Budget Information and Comment Opportunities
The meeting was live streamed on the City’s website and FCCTV on select cable providers (RCN channel 2 and Verizon channel 35). After the meeting, the video is available on the City’s website and YouTube channel.
The budget meeting schedule is posted on the City’s website calendar and the budget webpage. Budget documents and meeting videos will be posted to fallschurchva.gov/Budget as they become available.
The City invites the public to in-person and virtual budget and CIP meetings, including two Budget Town Halls.
FY2027 Budget and CIP Meetings
- City Manager & School Board Budget Proposals – March 23, 2026
- Budget Town Hall #1 – March 26, 2026 (noon)
- Budget Work Session #1 – April 6, 2026
- First Reading and Budget Work Session #2 – April 13, 2026
- Budget and Finance Committee Meeting – April 17, 2026
- Budget Work Session #3 – April 20, 2026
- Public Hearing and Budget Work Session #4 – April 27, 2026
- Budget Town Hall #2 – April 30, 2026
- Budget Work Session #5: Final Mark-Up – May 4, 2026
- Second Reading, Public Hearing, and Adoption of FY2027 Budget Ordinance – May 11, 2026
- School Board Budget Adoption – May 12, 2026
- FY2027 Start – July 1, 2026
How to Contact City Council or Comment on the Budget Development Process
- Public Comment in Person: During the following meetings, the community is invited to offer public comment: March 23 and 26; April 13, 27, and 30; and May 11.
- Send Comments in Writing: Email the City Council with budget questions and comments at Budget@fallschurchva.gov. Emails are provided to City Council and summarized at the next regular City Council meeting during the “Summary of Written Comments” agenda item.
- Speak at Regular Meetings: There is a general public comment period at the beginning of each council meeting. Legally required public hearings are also held at these meetings. The public can comment in person or virtually.
- Sign up here to participate virtually fallschurchva.gov/PublicComment or attend the meeting and fill out a speaker slip before the start. Speakers are allowed three minutes to present comments.
- Please Note: There is no public comment during City Council work sessions. Work sessions are always open for the public to watch. While there is no opportunity for public comment, this is where the Council holds detailed discussions about items they will be voting on at Regular Meetings. Work Sessions are held on the first and third Mondays of every month.