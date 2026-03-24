City Manager Presents Proposed Budget at March 23 Council Meeting 

Opportunities for public comment across several meetings in March and April

Monday, March 23, 2026 – During tonight’s City Council meeting, Falls Church City Manager Wyatt Shields proposed a Fiscal Year 2027 (FY2027) budget and six-year Capital Improvements Program (CIP). The City Manager was joined by School Board Chair Kathleen Tysse and Superintendent Terry Dade in the budget presentation to the City Council.



The General Government operating budget (not including debt service) for FY2027 provides for operating expenditures of $59.5 million — an increase of 3.4 percent over FY2026. The FY2027 transfer to schools from general tax revenues is $57.8 million — an increase of 4.1 percent over the FY2026 transfer. The total School Division operating budget, including state and federal revenues, is $71.6 million — a 3.4 percent increase over the FY2026 budget.



Due to decreasing use of capital reserves and decreasing debt service, the overall FY2027 General Fund budget, inclusive of Schools, General Government, and Capital Plan, totals $134.3 million, a 0.8 percent increase relative to FY2026.



The budget proposes no change to the real estate tax rate of $1.185 per $100 of assessed value. The median homeowner’s real estate tax bill will increase by $611 — or 5 percent, owing to the rising assessed value of homes due to market appreciation.



“The proposed budget seeks to provide Reliable, Responsive, and Resilient City services through investment in people and core infrastructure,” said Shields.



The CIP provides a six-year plan for investment in City roadways, schools, parks, and utilities. Transportation projects total $100.6 million, City and School Facilities $7.6 million, Sanitary Sewer $33.5 million, and Stormwater $8.7 million. The CIP is funded with $94.8 million in federal, state, and regional grants, with $90 million of that for transportation projects to improve safety and accessibility on City roadways. There is no new taxpayer-funded debt planned in the CIP until FY2031, when $5 million is planned to replace the roof at the Falls Church Fire Station.



City Budget Information and Comment Opportunities



The meeting was live streamed on the City’s website and FCCTV on select cable providers (RCN channel 2 and Verizon channel 35). After the meeting, the video is available on the City’s website and YouTube channel.



The budget meeting schedule is posted on the City’s website calendar and the budget webpage. Budget documents and meeting videos will be posted to fallschurchva.gov/Budget as they become available.



The City invites the public to in-person and virtual budget and CIP meetings, including two Budget Town Halls.



FY2027 Budget and CIP Meetings

School Board Budget Adoption – May 12, 2026

FY2027 Start – July 1, 2026

How to Contact City Council or Comment on the Budget Development Process