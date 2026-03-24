City Manager Announces Retirement, City Council to Commence Recruitment Process   

Tuesday, March 24, 2026 – City Manager Wyatt Shields announced today his intention to retire from the City of Falls Church government after 23 years of service, first as assistant city manager and then as city manager starting in 2007.

Since his appointment, Shields has helped guide the City of Falls Church through a period of significant growth and opportunity. Shields worked to strengthen the City’s financial position, advance major economic development initiatives, invest in critical infrastructure, and maintain a high standard of responsive, community-centered government services.



“It has been the honor of my life to serve the City of Falls Church for these past 23 years. I have truly enjoyed the collaboration with our amazing City staff, dedicated community volunteers, and caring and effective City Council,” said Shields. “I am grateful for the trust that has been given to me by this community and proud of what we have been able to accomplish together. The City of Falls Church has a bright future.”

“Wyatt’s leadership has helped shape the City of Falls Church into the vibrant, forward-looking community we are today,” said Mayor Letty Hardi. “He has led with integrity, vision, and a genuine dedication to our community. We are deeply grateful for his service and wish him all the best in his well-earned retirement.”

In his announcement, Shields indicated a retirement date of September 4, 2026. Pursuant to the City Charter, the City Council will lay out a schedule and process for the recruitment and appointment of a new city manager. A further announcement will be made in the coming days regarding that process.