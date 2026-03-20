Who’s This Year’s Cinderella — Who’s Still Dancing When Everyone Else Goes Home

Start here.

VCU walked into the NCAA Tournament and beat North Carolina.

Not a scare. Not a “nice effort.” A win. A punch to a blue blood. And in Virginia, especially in Northern Virginia, where VCU has a real footprint, that lands differently.

Because around here, that kind of result is never abstract.

It’s personal.

And every March, after the first bracket gets busted and the first giant gets dropped, the same question starts pounding through the sport:

Who’s this years Cinderella?

Who’s still dancing when everyone else goes home?

Who’s got the nerve, the run, the luck, the heat, the guts to keep the ball bouncing one more night when everybody else is packing bags and heading home?

That is the beauty of this thing.

Not just who wins.

Who survives.

Who keeps dancing.

Who refuses to go away.

This Year Has Its Edge Back

Last year felt stale.

Too much chalk. Too much SEC nonsense, too much power-conference chest-beating, too much inevitability. Too many games that felt like obligations instead of events.

It looked like March Madness.

It didn’t feel like it.

This year?

This year has a pulse.

This year has bite.

This year has underdogs walking in with something to prove and actually proving it.

This year has that old March smell again. Panic. Joy. Noise. Heartbreak. Benches spilling onto the court. Fan bases losing control because maybe, just maybe, their team is the one still dancing.

The Moments That Make It Matter

Take Nebraska.

A program that had never won an NCAA Tournament game. Ever. Generations of fans carrying that weight.

Then it breaks.

And when it does, it’s not neat. It’s not controlled. It’s a release. You hear it in the call — the voice cracking, the disbelief, the years pouring out in real time.

Radio call of Nebraska’s historic NCAA Tournament win will bring Husker fans to tears

That’s not a highlight.

That’s history breaking open.

Then you get something like High Point. A program that isn’t supposed to be here suddenly owning a moment. One game changes everything — for the players, for the students, for the kid in the stands who will remember it the rest of his life.

That’s the dream.

That’s why this tournament matters.

And if you want to see it without any filter, no script, just pure emotion hitting all at once:

Watch the moment

That’s March.

Not polished.

Not packaged.

Real.

Why The Atlantic 10 Matters

This kind of tournament does not happen without leagues like the Atlantic 10.

This is where underdogs are built.

Older guards. Tough teams. Programs that have lived in close games all year and don’t panic when everything tightens up.

VCU proved it by taking down North Carolina.

Saint Louis proved it too.

They didn’t just beat Georgia.

They ran them off the floor.

An SEC team. One of those leagues that spent all year telling everyone how powerful it is. And Saint Louis didn’t blink. They pushed, they scored, they overwhelmed.

That’s not an upset.

That’s a statement.

George Mason — Then And Now

And this is where it all comes back home.

Because this year marks 20 years since George Mason went to the Final Four.

Twenty years since a program from Fairfax crashed the biggest stage in the sport and changed what people thought was possible.

That wasn’t supposed to happen.

That was Cinderella kicking the door in and refusing to leave.

And now?

Tony Skinn — a player from that Final Four team — is coaching in Fairfax.

The same program that once became the story is now being led by someone who lived it.

And this season, Mason made its own point.

They beat VCU.

They didn’t just get by Saint Louis — they destroyed them.

Flattened them. Took one of the A-10’s most dangerous teams — a team that went on to run an SEC program off the floor — and made it look like a mismatch.

That didn’t happen in March.

That happened in the regular season.

Which is the point.

Mason isn’t some old memory.

Mason is right there.

Same league. Same level. Same kind of team that, with the right stretch, becomes the answer to the question everyone is asking right now.

This Is Why It Feels Different

This year isn’t about who was supposed to win.

It’s about who believed they could.

A Nebraska fan finally letting go after decades.

A High Point student watching a dream hit in real time.

A VCU team walking into a blue blood matchup and not blinking.

A Saint Louis team putting the SEC on its heels.

A Mason fan looking at all of it and thinking — why not us?

That’s the difference.

That’s why people can’t look away.

Because once the music starts, everybody wants to know who’s still dancing.

This Is March

Not a ceremony.

Not a coronation.

A collision.

Heartbreak.

Joy.

Pressure.

Release.

This year didn’t ease its way in.

It kicked the door in.

And somewhere out there right now is a team nobody fully believed in a week ago — still playing, still surviving, still dancing.

That’s the team everybody remembers.

That’s the team everybody chases.

That’s the team George Mason once was.

And every March since, the whole country asks the same question again:

Who will be this year’s George Mason?

And It’s Right Here

So make your plans for next year now.

Circle the A-10 games in Fairfax. Circle George Mason. Circle the nights VCU comes in, when Saint Louis shows up, when Dayton rolls through, when the building ought to be rocking because this is major basketball right here in the DMV.

Then look at the high school side, where PVI, Bishop O’Connell and DeMatha keep this region loaded with elite talent and real basketball culture.

Add it all up and there is no excuse for anybody around here to act like they have to look somewhere else for high-level hoops.

It is here.

It is real.

And it is worth showing up for.