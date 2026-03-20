Meridian Boys Lacrosse Opens Season With Impressive Win Over Charles J. Colgan

Jack Moore scored five goals, and the Meridian High School boys’ lacrosse team beat Charles J. Colgan 12-8 in their 2026 season opener on Thursday night.

After their most successful season in program history took them to overtime of the State Semifinals last spring, Will Stewart’s Meridian Mustangs are ready to pick up where they left off. They began their follow-up campaign with a tough tilt against Class 6 opponent Charles J. Colgan on a cold night in Falls Church, but the challenge did not faze the home squad one bit.

Meridian jumped out to a 3-1 lead in the opening period, with Moore scoring twice. Colgan fought back to take a 6-5 advantage late in the half before Colin Williams knotted it up with five seconds left before the break. The Mustangs then scored five unanswered in the third quarter, and held on in the final frame to win by four.

There was a scary scene late in the third quarter, as a Colgan player suffered a significant upper-body injury and the game was stopped for more than half an hour before the ambulance arrived to take him away. The Mustang community sends its best wishes to the involved party.

In addition to Moore’s five goals, Cubban Langford scored four times and Colin Williams netted three. The boys will now head on the road to take on Alexandria City next Monday before returning home against Freedom on Wednesday.