Beyer Hosts Resource FairAt Wakefield High Saturday, March 21

Friday, March 20 — U.S. Rep. Don Beyer of Northern Virginia will be hosting a Resource Fair for Federal Workers, Contractors and Economically Impacted Individuals tomorrow, Saturday, March 21, at 10 a.m. at Wakefield High School in Arlington. Beyer states, “I know many of you, your families, and your colleagues continue to face significant challenges and uncertainty in the wake of the Trump Administration’s chaotic and dangerous policies. No one should have to navigate these challenges alone. It’s my hope that these various resources – including housing, food, and small business assistance – will address many of your needs, questions, and concerns.