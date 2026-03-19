Meridian Girls Lacrosse Dominates Broad Run In Home Opener

The Meridian High School girls’ lacrosse team entered the 2025-26 season with a strong returning core and high hopes of a deep playoff run. After opening the campaign with a 14-3 victory at John Champe on Tuesday night, they blasted Broad Run 17-0 only 24 hours later.

Whitney Evans is a first-time Varsity head coach, but her group is experienced and battle-tested as seniors Zoe Gale and Sara Meade lead a deep roster that figures to compete near the top of the Northwestern District standings. That depth was on display right away against Class 4 opponent Broad Run, with nine different Mustangs scoring in the opening period and 11 in total.

Gale got the home team on the board only 19 seconds in, and by the sound of the first horn, the running clock was already in effect as Meridian led 11-0. After a scoreless second period, the Mustangs tacked on four more in the third and another pair in the fourth to secure the dominant victory.

Maddie Henry and Hannah Rosenbusch each found the back of the net three times, while Gale and freshman Leni Paradiso tallied twice in the balanced scoring affair. Gale also added three assists, while Henry and Ava Rosenbusch each had a pair.

After the back-to-back, the girls will get some much-needed rest before hosting Alexandria City next Monday.