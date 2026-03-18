Review of “Seneca, the Library Mouse” at GALA

The children squealed when the dog chased the cat, the cat chased the rat, and they all chased the mouse all over the stage, behind the trees and from side to side, up and down the aisles in glee!

The directors in the audience (i.e., the children) yelled at the cat, pointing to the hidden mouse, which scurried hither and yon at GALA Hispanic Theatre in its delightful “Seneca: The Library Mouse,” the creature who would like to rest its weary soul (but she looks like a “her”) in a lovely park near the library filled with the books Seneca loves!

But who’s got time to read or even catch a catnap when a ferocious feline is in hot pursuit of … you? Yowsers!

Dani Lock is Seneca, the mousy mouse, befriended by a big rat, Rafael, Ramon, Raul or whatever you want to call him (Delbis Cardona in real life). Rachael Small is Bellaco, the conniving cat who personifies a cat as much as a human can, with claws, antics, sounds and looks to give any of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Cats” a run for the mice.

It’s start-to-finish action in this tale, which includes an every-so-often prancing figure in the background (H. Christian Aguilar) in different getups, who wears a cheerleader’s uniform among many outfits, just in case anyone needs extra action in this energetic presentation!

Plus, here comes lopping in a large white basset hound named Benigno (Maximo Caceres) in a goofy costume with drooping ears and, unlike the bassets we usually see, walking on gigantic long legs, with the cheerleader, ballerina and what have you running behind.

Who should suddenly appear but “Eva Peron” in a glorious long red satin dress with a black veil to belt out “Don’t Cry for Me Argentina,” while the rest of the cast lifts and carries her around like a queen (she was).

At the end, the rat enticed members of the audience to come onstage and perform, the dancers soon joined by several children who trickled down the theater steps to step into the limelight and move to the music.

The grown-ups were invited, too, and they laughed all over the place in spite of themselves.

Put it all together, and the wild entanglements, cartwheels and twirling about on stage make for a happy ending, with the animals brought together in harmony. The message of the show, that everyone belongs, is “essential” and knows “we’re better together,” is expressed by director Elena Velasco in her notes. Amen, sister.

Gisela Estrada and Dominique “Dom” Ocampo designed the scenery; Luis Garcia, the lighting; Rukiya Henry-Fields, costumes; and Isabel de Carvalho, properties.

Solis Pettitt and Sherry Gonzalez are stage managers.

Most of the dialogue and soliloquies (by Seneca) are in Spanish, with some English thrown in every now and then, but who needs translation when the commotion says it all?

The play, by Jorge Diaz, is set to original music by Jose Gabriel Lora, with weekday shows at 10:30 a.m. this week and next, the last Saturday performance March 21 at 3 p.m., and the final show on Sunday, March 28, at 2 p.m.

GALA offers study guides for teachers for all its children’s plays. This fall, it will present “Pancho Villa and the Children of the Revolution.” (This child can’t wait for that one!) GALA celebrates its 50th year.

GALA Hispanic Theatre, 3333 14th St. NW, Washington, D.C., 20010; 202-234-7174. Adults, $12; children, $10. Park at the Giant around the corner on Park Road for $4 and get validation in the theatre lobby (no time limit).

“Seneca” is a GALita production of bilingual children’s theater by Hispanic playwrights who “inspire a sense of joy, discovery, pride and identity in our community’s children.”