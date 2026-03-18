News and Notes 3-19-2026

Democracy F.C. & F.C. Indivisible Lead Mar. 28 ‘No Kings’ Events

Following two successful No Kings events in 2025, Democracy Falls Church and

Falls Church Indivisible will work with other civic-minded organizations across the U.S.in a “No Kings” demonstration in Falls Church from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 28.

Democracy Falls Church (DFC) has asked participants to assemble at Frady Park, 311

East Broad Street before 10 a.m. to receive instructions and safety precautions.

“We were so gratified that so many of our fellow citizens joined us last year with signs proclaiming their allegiance to the Constitution and the founding principles of the U.S. government 250 years ago. The rejection of a king is as important today as it was then to the colonists,” a DFC spokesman said.

Volunteers from DFC will be stationed as block captains along Broad Street between Washington Street (Route 29) and Cherry Street to support the demonstration covering Haycock Rd. to Roosevelt St. Participants will be asked to refrain from disrupting the daily routines of others.

F.C.’s Thompson Wins ‘NoVa Italian Wars’

Thompson Italian of Falls Church, after just over two weeks of voting, has come out victorious as the inaugural NoVA Wars: Italian champion, Northern Virginia Magazine has announced. In the final round of voting, Thompson Italian went against Sterling’s Urbano Modern Italian, but the Falls Church eatery came out the winner. In the previous rounds, Thompson defeated Burke’s Villa Bella, Alexandria’s Osteria Marzano, Vienna’s Roberto’s Ristorante Italiano, and Centreville’s Ciao Osteria.

F.C. Grants Increased to Manage Stormwater

The Falls Church Village Preservation and Improvement Society (VPIS) this week announced an increase in the amount of grants to City of Falls Church residents for some projects to reduce stormwater runoff. Grants are available for projects to install rain gardens or conservation landscapes and for purchase of rain barrels to store rain water.

This year, grants for rain garden and conservation landscape projects are increased to up to $3,000, rather than the prior cap of $1,500. This increased grant amount is intended to support larger projects to more effectively manage stormwater and to account for inflation.

The grants are part of the RainSmart Program implemented by VPIS with support from the City of Falls Church. It is intended to help City of Falls Church residents implement practices, such as rain barrels and rain gardens, that help rainwater soak into the ground on-site to prevent flooding and protect water quality locally and in the Chesapeake Bay watershed. The Program also includes public information and outreach programs to promote stormwater management.

According to VPIS, an easy way to manage stormwater is to install rain barrels to catch runoff from roofs. Under the RainSmart Program, City residents can apply for grant funds for up to two rain barrels with a limit of $50 for each barrel. Residents may apply for rain barrel grants throughout the year and can purchase rain barrels from a commercial source. VPIS also sells rain barrels at a cost of $80 per barrel. Residents are responsible for installing and maintaining rain barrels.

Another opportunity to improve local stormwater management is to design and install a rain garden to help rainwater soak into the ground and reduce high volumes of runoff that carry

sediment, nutrients, and other pollutants into local streams. Under the RainSmart Program, City

residents can apply for grant funds to cover up to 50 percent of the cost of a project or $3,000,

whichever is less. The cap on total project costs in prior years was $1,500.

Grants are also available for landscape conservation projects that have stormwater benefits for the same grant amount as rain garden projects. Both rain garden and conservation landscape projects need to be designed and installed by contractors approved by the RainSmart Program.

Christ Crossman Church Hosts Meal Packing Event

This Sunday, March 22, from 1 to 4 p.m., Christ Crossman Methodist Church of Falls Church has invited the public, calling for 200 volunteers to help meet this year’s goal of 30,000 meal packs for distribution to regional families facing food insecurity.

Participation is free and open to families and children. Persons wishing to register as volunteers for the event or to make a donation are asked to visit christcrossman.org.

Fairfax Construction Trades Job Fair Set for March 26

Fairfax County is hosting a Construction and Trades Job Fair where job seekers can meet employers, connect with training providers, and learn about programs to jumpstart their careers. It will be held Thursday, March 26, from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. at 7950 Audubon Ave, Alexandria. Workshops include Financial Literacy, AI and the Jobseeker, Training and Workforce Programs and Services Available to You. Opportunities to meet employers directly and explore career pathways in construction and skilled trades.

The event is hosted by Fairfax County Employment Services, Northern Virginia Construction Careers Coalition, the WISH Center, and Fairfax County Neighborhood and Community Services.

Tysons Alliance Holds First ‘Visions’ Conference

The Tysons Community Alliance would like to thank you for joining us for the inaugural Vision Tysons: 2026 Development and Investment Summit last week. Decision-makers from across government, business, and development sectors, along with members of the community, came together to discuss the future of Tysons and the opportunities ahead.

The event brought together a powerful group of voices and perspectives, reflecting the deep collaboration and momentum that is driving the region. Speakers included Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay, Providence District Supervisor Dalia Palchik, and leaders from the Tysons business community.

The organization released its Q4 2025 Tysons Quarterly Market Report and Year in Review. The report highlighted key trends in visitation, retail activity, transit usage, and workplace recovery, offering a data-driven look at how Tysons is continuing to outperform broader regional trends.

Key insights from the report noted over 65 million total visits to Tysons in 2025, a five percent increase over 2024, a nine percent growth in worker visitation, $869 million in credit and debit card spending across Tysons retail establishments in 2025, retail vacancy remaining exceptionally low at 2.4 percent, far below the national average. Metro ridership increased 17 percent year-over-year, reaching 88 percent of pre-pandemic levels.