Falls Church Business News & Notes 3-19-2026

Brunch & Learn: River Cruises

Mark Mitchell of Expedia Cruises is hosting an information session on cruises over brunch at The Falls Restaurant this Saturday, March 21st, from 10:00 am – 12:00 pm. The unlimited small bites brunch is substantially discounted, and guests will learn about river cruising as well as hearing about new upcoming promotions from a variety of river cruise providers. Learn more by visiting Brunch and River Cruising: AmaWaterways and Expedia Cruises.

Fava Pot Joins the Boro

These additions are set to expand the dining and entertainment options available at the mixed-use development in Tysons. Fava Pot, an Egyptian street food concept, will open its newest location on Monday, March 23, from 12 to 6 p.m. The event will feature an open-house celebration with complimentary tastings at 1624 Boro Place in McLean. Fava Pot was founded by Dina Daniel and began as a Tysons food truck in 2013. The brand emphasizes family recipes and scratch-made cooking. The Boro in Tysons will also welcome Game Show Battle Rooms this month.

Psychic Saturday

The Center for Spiritual Enlightenment has opened registration for the next Psychic Saturday. The event will be on Saturday, March 28, 10:00 – 2:00 pm and features Mediums, Healers, Tarot Card readings, Aura Displays, Cognomovement and more.

Visit the website to read about the readers who are participating in this event (https://www.thecse.org). Guests may register in advance through the link above or walk in.

The Importance of Early Diagnosis in Alzheimer’s

Join Sara Kremen, Neurologist at Cedars-Sinai, and Veronica Romo, Licensed Social Worker, for an informative discussion on the latest advancements in Alzheimer’s testing and diagnosis, why early awareness matters, and how a timely diagnosis empowers individuals and families to make proactive, informed decisions. We will also explore the critical role caregivers and loved ones play in recognizing early signs and advocating for evaluation. The session is tonight, March 19, 6:00 – 7:00 pm via Zoom. Visit, thekensingtonfallschurch.com/events/the-importance- of-early-diagnosis-in-alzheimers-understanding-new-testing-advances-why-timing-matters.

Local Hospitals Keeping Patients Safe

Healthgrades, an online platform that helps people find and compare doctors, specialists and hospitals, announced the hospitals in Virginia receiving Patient Safety Excellence Awards last week. This includes 11 Virginia hospitals in the top 5 percent nationally. Among them are Reston Hospital Center, Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital and Inova Mount Vernon Hospital. To qualify for the award, hospitals must meet strict quality standards and show strong performance on most of those safety measures. They also cannot have any reported cases of a foreign object, such as a sponge or surgical tool, being left inside a patient during a procedure. In addition, hospitals must report data on most of the key safety indicators used to evaluate performance.

https://patch.com/virginia/fallschurch/s/k3ywn/11-va-hospitals-ranked-in-top-5-for-patient-safety?utm_source=local-update&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=alert&user_email=9efecb2da808ab4bb97950ed66d3228e10c269051010f385d223c8a7c64ea47c&user_email_md5=1196838ff52248eeeb5aeee1a59f7d62&lctg=6164b1871b995d00363084e9

BAE Systems Receives Army contract

Local BAE Systems announced that it received a contract for over $500 million to produce M109A7 Paladin self-propelled howitzers and M992A3 ammunition carriers for the U.S Army. The newest howitzers are said to increase survivability, lower costs and sustain combat capability. The contract supports the Army’s operational needs for armored brigade combat teams in difficult terrains.