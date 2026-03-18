Delegate Marcus Simon’s Richmond Report 3-19-2026

When the General Assembly adjourned sine die on Saturday, it marked the end of a long session and, for me, the culmination of several multi-year legislative efforts finally reaching the governor’s desk. After years of work, debate and refinement, I was able to pass three significant bills that I expect the governor to sign: legislation abolishing the antiquated common-law crime of suicide, a bill banning untraceable “ghost guns” in Virginia, and a measure allowing Virginia’s state courts to hear class-action lawsuits. This last bill brings us into line with every other state in the nation and leaves Mississippi as the lone state without a state-level class-action remedy. I also had some success with new ideas on their first try, including legislation that will protect consumers by making Virginia the first state in the country to enact the Uniform Default Judgments Act.

Much of the work of the General Assembly happens far from the spotlight of the House floor. This year, I had the privilege of chairing the House Public Safety Committee, the Housing and Consumer Protection Subcommittee, and the Civil Law Subcommittee, roles that put me in the middle of many of the most consequential debates of the session. In the session’s final days, I also served on 26 committees of conference, where House and Senate conferees hammer out the compromises needed to move legislation across the finish line. Those long negotiations are where many of the session’s final agreements are reached, and I was proud to help shape the final versions of bills that will soon become law across the Commonwealth.

Long sessions always move quickly once they begin, but they are the product of months of preparation and years of ongoing work in our communities. When the gavel finally falls on the last day, there is always a mix of emotions: relief at completing the long session, pride in the work we accomplished together**,** and a deep appreciation for the many Virginians who took the time to share their voices throughout the process.

When the final tally is complete, we will have considered 2,366 bills, 1,089 of which passed the House and the Senate and are now with the governor for her review.

Hearing From Constituents

One of the most important parts of serving in the General Assembly is hearing directly from the people I represent. Throughout the session, my office received a steady stream of emails, calls and conversations from constituents sharing their perspectives.

Many constituents wrote about the importance of protecting our democratic institutions, ensuring free and fair elections, and maintaining transparency in government. Others shared thoughtful concerns about emerging technologies, and many weighed in on issues related to the state budget, taxation and the long-term fiscal health of the Commonwealth.

Public safety and community well-being were frequent topics as well, including discussions around criminal justice policy and the role of state and local law enforcement. And as technology and entertainment continue to evolve, some constituents reached out about proposals related to gambling policy, raising questions about both economic opportunity and consumer protections.

What Happens Next

The governor has until midnight April 13 to review the legislation passed by the General Assembly. During that time, she may choose to sign bills into law, recommend amendments or veto them.

On April 22, the General Assembly will return to Richmond for the reconvene session. At that time, we will review the governor’s actions on each bill and will vote on whether to accept or reject any amendments she proposes.

Budget Negotiations Continue

As the session ended, the House and Senate budget conferees were still working through differences between their respective budget proposals. Because of the complexity of the negotiations and the limited time remaining in the session, the conferees could not complete their work before adjournment.

Those discussions will continue in the coming weeks and, once a compromise is reached, the General Assembly will return for a special session for a final vote on the budget.

April 21 Special Election on Redistricting

Early voting has now begun for the upcoming redistricting referendum and will continue through April 18. Election Day is April 21.

Free and fair elections are the cornerstone of our democracy, which is exactly why I support giving Virginia voters the power to level the playing field and protect our democracy for our kids and grandkids. This amendment ensures that Virginia has a way to protect fair representation if other states continue stacking the deck. I hope you will vote yes on this referendum.