Tonight’s City Council Meeting is Postponed due to Weather

Falls Church, Va. Monday, March 16, 2026 — The Falls Church City Council meeting scheduled for tonight has been postponed due to inclement weather conditions affecting the region.

City officials announced the postponement earlier today as winter weather moved through Northern Virginia, creating potentially hazardous travel conditions for residents, staff, and councilmembers.

The meeting will be rescheduled for a later date, which will be announced by the City once it is confirmed. Residents are encouraged to monitor the City of Falls Church website and official communications for updates regarding the new meeting time.

The postponed meeting had been expected to include regular City Council business, including public comment and updates on ongoing city initiatives.

When rescheduled, the meeting will be open to the public and available for viewing through the City’s usual broadcast and streaming channels.

The News-Press will provide updates once the new meeting date is announced.