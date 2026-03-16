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2026-03-17 7:59 PM
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City of Falls Church Government Closing Early on Monday, March 16.

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FCNP.com

2026-03-16inBreaking News

The City government will close at noon (12 p.m.) on Monday, March 16 in anticipation of severe weather. This includes City Hall, the Community Center, and the Library.
• All Recreation and Parks and Library programming after noon is canceled.
• The City Council Work Session is rescheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17.
• Emergency and online services remain available.
Updates are available on the City’s social and web: fallschurchva.gov/Storm

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