City of Falls Church Government Closing Early on Monday, March 16.

The City government will close at noon (12 p.m.) on Monday, March 16 in anticipation of severe weather. This includes City Hall, the Community Center, and the Library.

• All Recreation and Parks and Library programming after noon is canceled.

• The City Council Work Session is rescheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17.

• Emergency and online services remain available.

Updates are available on the City’s social and web: fallschurchva.gov/Storm