News and Notes 3-12-2026

Fairfax Co. Planners Mull Plan For Wilson Blvd. Development

Last night (Wednesday, Mar. 11) the Fairfax County Planning Commission was due to deliberate on a plan to allow a mix of uses at the Cavalier Club site on Wilson Blvd. adjacent to the BJ’s in Falls Church, just across the county line in Fairfax.

The Mason Cavalier Club at 6200 Wilson Blvd. would, under a new proposal, be allowed to add up to 300 new multifamily units on top of 220 existing units there, together with 20,000 square feet of ground-floor retail. A second eight-story building would be added to the existing 12-story building there.

The area would be designated as an “Opportunity Area.” The pro-affordable housing YIMBY’s organization of Northern Virginia has stated its support for this move because it adds 300 new homes in a high-opportunity area near transit, jobs, and services, the proposal includes 1:1 replacement of existing affordable units, 23 units at or below 60 percent area median income (AMI) and requires 10 percent of new units to be affordable (up to 80 percent AMI), per Fairfax County policy.

The plan requires a road diet on Wilson Blvd (one lane each direction), a shared-use path with buffers and trees, undergrounding power lines where feasible, and improved bus stop access. It requires a new street connection through the site to McKinley Rd (Arlington) and the BJ’s signal (Falls Church), improving regional connectivity.

The existing 12-story building already exceeds current height guidance. The new 8-story building is compatible with the 10-story maximum planned along Wilson Blvd. The Fairfax County planning staff supported approval of the measure, deemed critical to allow for sewer improvements that will enable thousands of future housing units in the broader land unit.

According to YIMBY Northern Virginia, the applicant is generating 29 ADUs by-right but is offering an option for up to 140 units affordable up to 60 percent AMI by leveraging creative financing. “This is the type of innovation we need,” it said in a statement. Also included in the plan are major transportation upgrades. It would reduces the crossing distance at Waples Mill Rd and Pender Dr. by 30 feet, add high-visibility crosswalks, push-activated signals, a raised median, and multiple bus stops with shelters. It improves the intersection while maintaining traffic flow (balancing car movement with pedestrian safety), includes an open space network of more than 5.5 acres, featuring a common green for residents of the broader area to gather.

F.C. Chamber Prepares for March 19 ‘Stars & Stripes’ Gala

The annual awards gala of the Falls Church Chamber of Commerce this year will be held at the State Theater on Thursday, March 19, that will highlight business award announcements in five categories.

The theme of this year’s event will be “Stars and Stripes”

Benton Book Discussion & Signing Tonight at One More Page Books

A public presentation and book signing of the Falls Church News-Press’ founder, owner and editor Nicholas F. Benton will be held at the One More Page bookstore at 2200 N. Westmoreland St., a few steps outside the Falls Church city limits in N. Arlington tonight (Thursday, Mar. 12) starting at 7 p.m. Benton’s eighth book, “Please Don’t Eat Your Children,” was published in January by BCI Books of Falls Church. It is a collection of Benton’s weekly columns from the period of Trump’s second term, and includes a set of essays on the subject of “Cult Century.”

Benton will deliver remarks in response to questions from Lou Chibarro, the veteran news reporter for the Washington Blade, and sign copies of his latest book. Admission is free.

Del. Lopez’ Bill Requiring Biosolid Testing Passes

Wednesday, legislation from Del. Alfonso Lopez of Northern Virginia passed out of the Virginia General Assembly. The bill requires regular sampling of biosolids for PFAS “forever” chemicals. It was previously passed with a vote of 67-29 in the House of Delegates and a vote of 40-0 in the Senate.

“PFAS chemicals are becoming increasingly common in our waterways and surrounding areas, as well as in the biosolids used as fertilizer on our farms. They have also been linked to serious health concerns like cancer and liver damage.” said Lopez. “With this in mind, I am especially proud of the work we have done with the wastewater treatment industry, the environmental community, and the Administration over the past several months to pass this important legislation.”

HB 1443 would require sewage distributors to collect regular samples for PFAS analysis by the Department of Environmental Quality, prohibiting land application of biosolids if concentrations surpass 50 micrograms per kilogram on a rolling 12-month basis. Additionally, it will require notification of landowners before land application of these biosolids, providing much-needed transparency.