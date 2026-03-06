Falls Church Family’s Fight Against Leukemia Inspires Community Fundraiser

A Falls Church City family’s battle with leukemia and a daughter’s determination to help others facing the disease will be at the center of a community fundraiser this weekend at Dogwood Tavern.

From 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, a portion of food and drink purchases at Dogwood Tavern will be donated to Blood Cancer United, supporting research and patient programs for families affected by blood cancers. The event will also feature live acoustic music from 4 to 7 p.m.

The fundraiser is especially personal for the Just family.

Chris Just, a Falls Church resident, said his daughter, Kelsey, a junior at Meridian High School, has spent the past two years raising money for blood cancer research through Blood Cancer United’s Student Visionaries program, which encourages high school students to lead fundraising efforts for research and patient support.

Earlier this year, Kelsey decided to step up and lead her own team. Just three weeks after making that commitment, however, the family received devastating news: her mother, Angela Just, had been diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia, or AML, an aggressive form of blood cancer.

Despite the shock of the diagnosis, Kelsey continued leading her fundraising campaign while also becoming her mother’s stem cell donor. Earlier this year, Angela underwent a transplant using her daughter’s donated stem cells, and the family says the procedure has thus far been a success.

“It’s been an extraordinary and emotional journey,” Chris Just said. “Even before Angela’s diagnosis, Kelsey had already committed to helping fight blood cancer. Now it’s something that has directly affected our family.”

Angela is currently receiving a therapy for AML that did not exist just a few years ago, treatment made possible through ongoing research funded by organizations like Blood Cancer United.

The fundraiser at Dogwood Tavern is designed both to support Kelsey’s Student Visionaries campaign and to raise awareness about blood cancer research and resources available to patients and families.

Community members are encouraged to stop by throughout the day, enjoy a meal or drink, and tell their server they are there to support the fight against blood cancer so that a portion of proceeds will go to the cause. The Just family plans to attend from 4 to 7 p.m. during the live music.

For the family, the event is not only a fundraiser, but also a chance to give thanks for the research that has helped Angela in her fight and for the community support surrounding them.

“Kelsey’s efforts show the incredible impact young people can have,” Chris Just said. “We hope the event helps bring people together and continues to support research that can save lives.”