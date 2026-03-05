Warner Decries Trump’s ‘War Of Choice’ Vs. Iran

Thursday, March 5 — Virginia’s U.S. senator Mark Warner today decried what he called “President Trump’s War of Choice” against Iran in a telephone briefing to Virginia media outlets today, saying that as a member of the senate Intelligence Committee and the “Gang of 8” leading lawmakers on Capitol Hill that he knows of no imminent threat to the strategic interests of the U.S. or its allies that could account for the action.

He noted that every firing against an Iranian target costs $2.4 million apart from logistical support, even as Trump and his MAGA allies move to cut funding for vital domestic programs impacting health care, food assistance and research and development.

Warner said the administration has provided no clear idea of its goals for its “war of choice” nor any timetable for its duration, adding that “as we know, it is far easier to get in a war, than to get out.” He said one consequence will be a “hit on the pocketbooks of Americans,” as :prices at the pump will be rising dramatically.” He added that there are thousands of Americans now stuck in the wider Middle East region with no way to get out, and he assailed the administration’s failure to provide for that eventuality, and he cited intelligence reports that indicate the follow on Iranian leadership in the wake of the death of its current head could be far worse than what was there before.