Our Man In Arlington 3-5-2026

Today’s column marks a bit of a change, as promised by my first column of 2026. That is, I am finally getting around to soliciting “guest columns” from others in Arlington. I am grateful for the wonderful opportunity, provided by the Falls Church News-Press, to write about the Arlington community on a weekly basis. My goal is to bring other Arlington voices into this space. So this month I have asked Nina Janopaul to take on the challenge of writing about 500 words, with a broad charge to contribute some reflections on life in Arlington. Nina is the former CEO of True Ground Housing Partners (formerly the Arlington Partnership for Affordable Housing) and a proud resident of Arlington for over 40 years.

Another View From Arlington: by Nina Janopaul

Arlington County today has an urban vibe. Its 26 square miles are divided by corridors of high-rises and busy Metro stations. However, Arlington often feels like “Mayberry” to me–the fictional small town depicted in the 1960s TV show. As I scan the aisles at the grocery store, or attend a public event, I recognize a surprising number of faces: neighbors and church members along with elected officials and nonprofit leaders.

Arlington earned acclaim for its “smart growth” plans that promoted dense commercial and residential development starting in the 1970s. The population has increased by 57% since 1980, to almost 250,000. Today, 73 percent of Arlington homes are in multifamily properties. According to the County’s 2025 profile, an average of 79 newcomers migrate to Arlington every day.

How can such a thriving urban community feel so intimate? For me, this starts with the County government. Elected officials are hard to miss—showing up at community events regularly. The County and the School Board invite citizens to join commissions and advisory committees on dozens of topics, from housing to school health to LGBTQ+ to veterans affairs. Any resident, new or old, can find a voice in the “Arlington Way”—a form of citizen engagement that seeks direct input on all major decisions. In contrast, Fairfax County, with a population of 1.19 million spread over 395 square miles, engages citizens with a more structured approach than Arlington, out of necessity due to the scale and distances covered.

In addition, Arlington hosts a strong roster of nonprofit organizations, both well-established and new. The NAACP in Arlington was established in 1940 and played an important role in leading the desegregation of Arlington’s public schools. It remains a voice for diversity in Arlington. The well-organized Arlington Food Assistance Center (AFAC) serves 4,200 families weekly with the help of dozens of volunteers. My church, St. George’s Episcopal, operates the oldest food pantry in the County, run by a handful of loyal volunteers. Both donors and volunteers are welcome for dozens of wonderful causes in the County.

The Arlington Community Foundation provides a searchable directory of 100+ nonprofits serving Arlington on their website. Volunteer Arlington maintains a similar list along with volunteer opportunities. Become a tutor? Fund a poverty program? Help dogs get adopted? There are many ways to engage.

Arlington’s commitment to walkability and parkland also promotes neighborliness. I know many fellow dogs (and their owners) from our daily walks. I enjoy seeing families at the sandbox in our local park. On sunny days, I greet athletes on the County’s many courts and bike paths.

I am excited to meet new, young residents who jump into commissions or volunteer roles. Some share their expertise from a federal job. Others volunteer in a totally different new area—like coaching a youth team or training to be a master naturalist. The new YIMBY group of Arlington is mostly composed of young renters, advocating for more housing.

Arlington residents can make a difference—whether in policy or service delivery. Neighbors greet each other in the library and on the pickleball court. Along the way, Arlingtonians build an in-person social network that bucks the loneliness epidemic plaguing much of our nation. I cherish the combined benefits of urban life—such as public transit and great coffee shops—along with the intimacies of a small town.