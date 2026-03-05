Falls Church News and Notes 3-5-2026

F.C. School Board Told It Can Work With Less

At its final budget work session last Tuesday, the Falls Church School Board heard from the F.C. system’s chief operating officer Alicia Prince concerning updated revenue projections data from the City government.

Under the current revenue-sharing agreement with the City, the schools will receive a $2.3 million in additional funding out of the City’s projected revenue surplus during the current fiscal year.

She also reported that the schools’ initial call for a funding increase for the coming fiscal year of 5.02 percent over the current year is not likely to be met by the City, which now projects funding for a 4.1 percent increase, the resulting $500,000 gap.

But she advised that the district leverage natural staff attrition at the elementary level and streamlining contracted labor relations services will close that gap.

Virginia Legislature OKs Path to Fairfax Casino

Legislation that would pave the way for a casino in Fairfax County is heading to Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger, who could sign, amend or veto it. The Virginia House of Delegates passed SB 756 from Senate Majority Leader Scott Surovell by 62-32 yesterday, advancing a legislative effort that has gained momentum over the past few years alongside increasingly vocal opposition from many local residents and elected officials.

If signed into law by Spanberger, Fairfax County will join Norfolk, Petersburg, Bristol, Portsmouth and Danville on Virginia’s list of localities eligible to host a casino.

F.C. Community Band At Meridian High Saturday

The Falls Church Community Band presents “A World Mosaic of Dance and Music” this Saturday, March 7 at 7:30 p.m. at Meridian High School. Promised is an “unforgettable evening of music and dance” as the band will take the audience on a journey around the globe, celebrating diverse cultures through dynamic and colorful performances.

The program features special guests including a featured set performed by the Washington Balalaika Ensemble, acclaimed trumpet soloist Ryan Fuhrman, and talented Irish dancers from the O’Neill James School of Irish Dance. Admission is free.

F.C. Council Poised to Pass Scooter Pilot Program

At its business meeting this Monday, March 9, the Falls Church City Council is poised to grant approval for a one-year pilot program to allow “shared mobility device,” i.e. mostly scooter, options in the Little City.

At its work session this week, the Council learned the parameters of a proposed pilot program as presented by City environmental planner Kurt Lawrence. Under the “shared mobility device” categorization are motorized skateboards, scooters, bicycles, or electric power-assisted bicycles.

These devices are typically shared among riders, operated by private companies, enabled by technology or apps, often deployed as fleets of devices throughout a geographic area, and frequently “dockless,” meaning that they park in public spaces and “lock” to themselves in an app.The typical cost of an e-scooter ride involves a $1 unlock fee and a fee ranging from $0.45-$0.50 per minute. Given an average trip distance of a mile, and trip duration of 15 minutes, the average cost of a single ride can equal $8.

In a modification from an earlier proposal, the minimum age for legal use of such a device will be 18, not 16, in the City, the staff report advises. At Monday’s work session, Council member Justine Underhill expressed “disappointment” at the 18 year minimum age, noting it would preclude use by most high school students, and that it runs contrary to the 16 year minimum age for legally driving a car.

F.C. Council Mulls Strategic Priorities, Adoption Monday

A set of strategic priorities that emerged from the Falls Church City Council’s annual retreat last month may be voted on at the City Council’s business meeting this Monday.

According to City Manager Wyatt Shields, “These priorities will help inform the Council’s deliberation of the proposed FY2027 budget between March 23 and May 11.” The Council discussed the matter at its public work session this Monday.

This resolution is an opportunity for Council to articulate key priorities for change in the City over the coming two fiscal years. Doing this at the beginning of the term helps the City Council organize its work, inform the public on key areas of policy and programs that the City Council seeks to advance, and provides clarity to the City Manager and staff on the governing body’s priorities, Shields said in a staff report to the Council. “The Strategic Priorities might also be described as the City Council’s “Change Agenda” for the coming term.”

The key priority areas of interest emerged from the planning retreat were Housing, Transportation, Economic Development and Environmental Sustainability, with Responsive Government added to the list during a follow on Council discussion.

The draft vision statement includes the following core values: Small-Town Character in an Urban Setting, Economic Sustainability, Environmental Sustainability, Inclusiveness and Social Sustainability, Education, Mobility and Accessibility, Public Health and Safety, and Responsive and Accountable Governance.

The proposed City Council Strategic Priorities for FY2027-28 are strongly aligned with the broader vision and objectives set forth in the Comprehensive Plan, Shields pointed out.