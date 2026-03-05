Falls Church Business News & Notes 3-5-2026

America’s 250 Trivia Night

Solace Outpost and the Falls Church Chamber are hosting a trivia night with all things American – fashion, sports, and more – on Monday, March 9, 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. This is in celebration of America’s 250 anniversary, and the public is invited to join in the fun competition. There will be prizes and of course a great menu of food and brews at Solace.

Business Awards Gala Tickets

The Falls Church Chamber of Commerce will hold its Annual Business Awards Gala on Thursday, March 19, 6:30 – 10:00 p.m. at the State Theater. The theme of the Stars and Stripes Ball is America’s 250th anniversary and guests are encouraged to dress to the theme as they wish. This is a community celebration of local businesses, several of whom will receive awards. The evening includes food, a silent auction, live auction, and live music by Groove Jet. Tickets are on sale on the Chamber website, www.fallschurchchamber.org and https://event.auctria.com/59211b73-693a-408d-94d0-3808c04fa4bf/.

Welcoming Falls Church

This weekend, volunteer to help a family move. One of the families welcomed in Welcoming Falls Church’s Welcoming Refugees initiative will move from one apartment in Falls Church to another on Saturday, March 7. This is during Ramadan, so they need a team of volunteers to help the family with the move. Contact them at info@welcomingfallschurch.org for information and to join in.

Small Business SEO & Social Selling

The Mason Small Business Development Center will host a seminar on the power of SEO and social media on Wednesday, March 11, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Website optimization, social selling digital channel strategy and other topics will be covered. Register at https://clients.virginiasbdc.org/workshop.aspx?ekey=110460009 to receive the meeting link.

Helen Hayes Nominations for Creative Cauldron

Creative Cauldron artists have received five nominations for recent productions for the 2026 Helen Hayes Awards. Congratulations go to Nadia Palacios, Julian Kelly, Lynn Joslin, Susan Derry, and Matt Conner. The Helen Hayes Awards will be held on Monday, May 18 at The Anthem in Washington, DC.

Virginia Startups: Give Your Best Elevator Pitch!

Virginia Business Magazine is holding its annual Elevator Pitch. Applications are open for those with start-up businesses less than 5 years old and less than $50 million in annual revenue. The top 12 selected will be invited to showcase their vision and pitch the business to an audience of business leaders and investors. They may also be featured in the June issue of StartVirginia for entrepreneurs. The deadline to complete the survey at https://virginiabusiness.com/start_virginia/ is 11:45 pm on Monday, March 30.

FCCPS Job Fair

You are invited to attend the Student Job Fair taking place at Meridian High School next Thursday, March 12 from 11:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m. The purpose of the event is to connect high school students with local businesses and organizations who offer summer, seasonal or part-time employment opportunities. Please complete the form Meridian High School Student Job Fair – Interest Form if you would like to attend or share information about open positions.