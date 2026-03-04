Facebook Twitter Instagram Newspaper
Warner, Kaine React to International Court Ruling to Refund Tariffs

2026-03-04

Wednesday, March 4 — Virginia’s U.S. Senators. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine  issued the following statement after the Court of International Trade (CIT) ordered full IEEPA tariff refunds for all importers:

     “Today, the Court of International Trade ruled that companies subjected to President Trump’s illegal tariffs are legally entitled to refunds. The Trump administration must move quickly to reimburse the thousands of small businesses in Virginia and across the country that bore the brunt of President Trump’s harmful and illegal tariffs.”

      In February, Warner and Kaine introduced the Tariff Refund Act of 2026, legislation that would require U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) to quickly refund Trump’s illegal tariffs and prioritize the interests of small businesses when doing so.

