VCU plays by a different set of rules

By Nick Gatz

There are nights when a rivalry game is decided by toughness, shot-making, and execution. And then there are nights in Richmond. There’s been some ugly ones down there. This one was different and that’s the part that will linger long after the final score, VCU 70, George Mason 65.

George Mason walked into the Siegel Center on March 3rd, the 2nd to last game of A10 regular season play and played well enough to win again. The Patriots shot 47% from the floor, matched VCU’s physicality, and got an efficient 18 points from leading scorer Kory Mincy on 6-of-8 shooting.

But Mason didn’t just have to beat VCU. It had to beat the feeling familiar to every A-10 fan who has sat through these games that the Rams are operating under a different set of rules.

If Mason fans are searching for the turning point, it wasn’t hard to find in real time. Mincy, the engine of this offense and the one Patriot who can consistently create a shot against a set defense, spent too much of the second half trying to survive the whistle instead of attacking it. When your best player gets pushed to the edge of fouling out in a road environment like this, the entire game changes. Rotations tighten, drives get softer, and every possession starts to feel like it’s being played with a hand on the brake.

Because the numbers say Mason belonged. The Patriots were solid on the glass, turned the ball over only 10 times, and stayed within one possession late. Riley Allenspach added 15 points, Masai Troutman chipped in nine and grabbed seven rebounds, and Mason had the kind of balanced night that usually travels well.

Yet in the moments when the game tightened, when contact increased and both teams started playing downhill, the whistle didn’t feel remotely even.

And here’s the uncomfortable truth about the Atlantic 10. For a conference with a deep history of sending multiple teams to the NCAA Tournament, it almost felt unavoidable that VCU would find a way to win this one. The Rams sit squarely on the bubble, the league’s best shot at another March bid, and the stakes surrounding the outcome were obvious.

But when games start to feel influenced by the whistle rather than the play on the floor, it damages more than one result. It damages the sport itself.

Nobody buys a ticket to watch the referees.

Fans want to see players decide games, the shot, the rebound, the defensive stop. When the officials become the story, something has gone wrong. There is an old rule of thumb in sports: if people know your name as a referee, you’re probably doing the job poorly.

Basketball should never be about the stripes.

On this night in Richmond, it felt a little too much like it was.

And if history tells us anything, these two teams will likely see each other again in Pittsburgh at the Atlantic 10 Tournament. When that happens, we can probably expect another ugly one. Which means the question may not just be which team plays better, but which set of referees shows up to call the game and who punches first.