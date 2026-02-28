Patriot Pressure: Mason Defense Is Back

FAIRFAX, Va. — George Mason didn’t just win Saturday afternoon.

The Patriots sent a message.

Behind suffocating defense, senior leadership and an offensive rhythm that finally matched their identity, Mason powered past St. Bonaventure 71-58 inside EagleBank Arena on Feb. 28. More importantly, the Patriots looked like themselves again.

From the opening tip, the tone was unmistakable.

“It feels good to be back in EBA,” head coach Tony Skinn said. “It’s been a long time since we punched first, and I thought against St. Bonnies today, they felt that and it got us off to a good start.”

They felt it, and so did everyone inside the building.

Mason (22-7, 10-6) never trailed and led by as many as 20 late in the second half. The Patriots held the Bonnies to 37.5 percent shooting, the lowest mark by a GMU opponent since Feb. 7, and dictated pace, space and physicality from the start.

The defensive fire was back.

Closeouts were sharp. Rotations were early. Help came on time. St. Bonaventure’s usually efficient offense never found comfort. Possessions stalled. Shots came late. The Patriot pressure, relentless, disciplined and active, set the foundation for everything else.

And when Mason defends like that, the offense breathes.

The Patriots shot 48.1 percent and knocked down an Atlantic 10 season-best 12 three-pointers on just 28 attempts. The ball moved with purpose, producing 18 assists and a flow that hasn’t always been there this winter. There was patience, but also confidence.

At the center of it all was senior Masai Troutman.

Troutman delivered a season-high 21 points on 7-of-12 shooting, including 4-of-8 from beyond the arc, along with six rebounds and two steals. When the Bonnies hinted at momentum, he answered. That’s what seniors do in late February. They settle storms before they grow.

Riley Allenspach matched Troutman with 21 points of his own (9-of-14, 3-of-5 from deep), marking the first time since November Mason has had two 20-point scorers in the same game. Jahari Long added 11 points and seven assists in 36 steady minutes, orchestrating the tempo and making sure the energy never dipped.

The win pushes Mason to 16-2 at home and keeps the Patriots firmly in the hunt for Atlantic 10 positioning, 1.5 games clear for fifth and just one game out of the final double-bye spot with March looming.

But even on a day that felt like a return to form, adversity knocked again.

The unfortunate part, and it has become the story of this season, is that Mason lost Fatt Hill to injury. Before exiting, Hill had already grabbed six rebounds in the first half, setting a physical tone on the glass that mirrored the team’s defensive intensity. His activity, toughness and presence were part of the early surge that gave Mason control.

It’s been that kind of year. Just as momentum builds, something interrupts it.

Still, what Saturday proved is this. Mason’s identity is intact.

Defense drives this team. Energy fuels it. Senior leadership steadies it.

And now, it gets personal.

Next up is VCU.

The hated rival.

Tuesday night in Richmond, inside one of the most hostile environments in the Atlantic 10, the Patriots will face a Rams team that thrives on pressure and chaos. Mason will need every ounce of the defensive bite it showed Saturday, and perhaps even more.

The stakes are layered. Rivalry pride. Conference positioning. March momentum. Today’s win means Mason can finish no lower than 7th. Any loss by Davidson in their last two games will mean Mason will finish no lower than 6th.

If Saturday was about rediscovering who they are, Tuesday will test whether they can carry that Patriot pressure on the road.