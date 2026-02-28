Beyer Statement On Iran



February 28, 2026 (Washington, D.C.) – Congressman Don Beyer (D-VA) today issued the following statement after President Trump ordered military strikes against the Islamic Republic of Iran:

“The American people rightly do not want a war with Iran. President Trump’s war is not smart, it is not legal, it is not morally right, and it is not in our national interest. The risk to our servicemembers, citizens, and allies which it creates is not justified by Iran’s threat to our own security, and the threat of a wider conflict that destabilizes the region is significant. Recent history has shown repeatedly that wars in the Middle East are far easier to begin than they are to finish.

“The President has not made the case for a conflict he himself calls ‘war’ to the country or to Congress, nor has he gotten congressional approval for such a step, which means this war is plainly illegal and unconstitutional. The only justifications given for war have been Trump’s failure to conclude a deal like the one he inherited and foolishly tore up, along with the goal of destroying a nuclear program he declared ‘obliterated’ a few months ago. This does not inspire confidence in the incoherent strategy of an increasingly erratic president.



“The Iranian regime has been brutal and repressive, and the human rights and self-determination of the Iranian people deserve our care and consideration. But there is no evidence that President Trump cares about the people of Iran any more than he does about the people of Venezuela, or about the people of other countries repressed by the autocrats and dictators Trump counts as friends. On the other hand, many civilians have reportedly already been killed, and many more are likely to be.

“I have always supported diplomacy to achieve our national security aims with Iran as an Ambassador and in Congress, and continue to believe that diplomacy is the only good path forward. The Constitution is clear that only Congress has the power to declare war. I call upon House leaders to immediately bring the House back into session to vote on the Khanna-Massie War Powers Resolution, which I strongly support.”

Rep. Beyer was among the first cosponsors of the War Powers Resolution introduced by Reps. Ro Khanna (D-CA) and Thomas Massie (R-KY) to terminate unauthorized military engagement with Iran. Beyer previously served for four years in the State Department under President Barack Obama as the Ambassador to Switzerland and Lichtenstein; Switzerland is the protecting power for diplomatic relations between the United States and Iran. As a Member of the House, Beyer worked with the Obama White House to build support in Congress for the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action with Iran, also known as the Iran Nuclear Deal.