Senator Saddam Salim Richmond Report 2-26-2026

Two years ago, I came to the Senate with a simple conviction: the government should protect people’s rights, tell the truth, and deliver results you can feel in your daily life. This year, the difference is that we are not just putting down markers for the future; we have a real chance to send these bills to a Democratic governor’s desk and see them signed.

Some of my highest‑profile bills this year, especially on assault weapons and high‑capacity magazines, have drawn intense controversy. I did not introduce them because they were easy or guaranteed to pass. I introduced them because I represent a community that has watched mass shootings become a regular headline and that is tired of being told nothing can be done. Now, with a Democratic governor and legislature, we have a genuine path to stronger gun‑violence prevention measures that reflect the will of a new generation of Virginians who are demanding action, not excuses.

The same is true of my ICE and policing‑accountability bills. They are ambitious, they face stiff resistance, and they will be shaped by negotiation. But leadership means putting tough issues on the table and forcing a conversation that many people would prefer to avoid. I introduced a package of bills to rein in ICE’s abuses, limiting when and how local resources can be used to support federal immigration enforcement. For mixed‑status families, every traffic stop and every knock on the door can feel like a crisis. We have a real opportunity to align state policy with our values: keeping communities safe without weaponizing fear against our immigrant neighbors.

Of course, not every bill that matters to our community will lead the evening news. Some of the work I am proudest of is quieter but no less important, such as updating education rules so that students who complete rigorous International Baccalaureate programs can graduate on time.

As a member of regional transportation bodies, I see every day how transit, housing, and land use are intertwined. That is why I carried legislation to encourage affordable housing near major transit corridors: if we want a future where people can afford to live in Northern Virginia and get where they need to go, we have to align our housing and transportation decisions.

My bill to crack down on abusive plea and court‑order provisions is about restoring some balance to a system that often feels stacked against ordinary people. In a Democratic‑led Virginia, protecting due process is no longer a symbolic fight; it is part of a broader governing agenda to make our justice system fairer and more transparent.

We are entering a world where a fake audio clip or video can be created in minutes and spread to thousands of voters before the truth catches up. My legislation to regulate AI‑generated “deepfake” campaign ads is straightforward: if you manipulate audio or video to make it look like a candidate said or did something they didn’t, you should have to disclose that clearly, and there should be penalties when you cross the line into deception.

At the end of the day, everything I do in Richmond is grounded in the values and voices of the 37th District. When I stand up for immigrant families, I am thinking of the parents who pull me aside at community events and tell me they are afraid every time a loved one drives to work. When I fight deepfake ads and election disinformation, I am thinking of the voters who tell me they don’t know what to trust anymore. When I push for transit‑oriented housing, I am thinking about the young families and seniors who tell me they are being priced out of the communities they love.

This session is not over, and there will be more votes, more negotiations, and yes, more fights. But the through‑line is clear: in a Virginia where Democrats hold the governorship and both chambers of the legislature, I am in Richmond to turn our shared values into governing reality, to protect your rights, defend our democracy, and make this region more affordable and livable for the people who call it home. That is the responsibility that comes with a trifecta, and it is the work I am honored to do on your behalf.