Movie Review: Crime 101

This film, rated R, opened nationally and at Falls Church’s own Paragon Founders Row on February 13. The tempo of this twisty crime heist drama caught my interest immediately and maintained it for the full 2.25-hour ride. The film is based on the 2020 novella of the same name by the well-known crime writer, Don Winslow, and was filmed entirely on location in Los Angeles. The vibe of the film is a refreshing throwback to the well-executed crime thrillers of the 80s and 90s. It’s a stylish, performance-driven caper that recalls the sleek cool of the classic films and TV series, like “Miami Vice”, that Michael Mann directed or produced during that era. The film is visually striking, with a subtle noir undertone that avoids the genre’s usual excesses.

The film stars Australian actor Chris Hemsworth as a skillfully meticulous jewel thief, alongside Mark Ruffalo as a detective trying to track him down and Halle Berry as an insurance executive who works with high-net-worth individuals. Hemsworth brings out the brooding, conflicted personality of Mike Davis, who survived an impoverished and difficult childhood and has turned to a life of sophisticated crime. His goal is to amass a set sum of money, ensuring he is never financially vulnerable again, and to then retire to a peaceful life. The film seeks to humanize Davis, and is generally successful in doing so. Hemsworth’s acting is a bit formulaic, and yet he is so right for the role that it doesn’t seem to matter. The excellent acting chops of Mark Ruffalo and Halle Berry more than carry the film, as well as the quality performances by the supporting actors. Monica Barbaro (who played Joan Baez in “A Complete Unknown”) gives a warm portrayal as the girlfriend of the thief, who doesn’t know about his criminal activity.

The plot centers around a string of jewel heists which occur along the Pacific Coast Highway. As Mark Ruffalo’s character (Lou Lubesnick) investigates the crimes, he becomes convinced that they are conducted by a highly skilled individual rather than a drug-based syndicate. Ruffalo presents the quirky detective as a scruffy yet observant professional who is highly invested in his job. A clever bit of casting is Nick Nolte, who convincingly portrays an elderly crime boss and longtime mentor to Mike Davis (Hemsworth’s character) in his high-stakes solo ventures. Nolte’s weathered face and chillingly understated voice lend texture and quiet menace to his performance. When Davis tries to forge things his own way in his next planned heist, a subplot is developed which continues throughout the movie between Davis and Nolte’s character (who goes by the nickname of Money). They play well off of each other.

The cat-and-mouse tension deepens as other characters enter the fray, among them Sharon (the insurance executive played by Halle Berry), who is drawn into the investigation of the theft of high-valued jewels insured by her company. She has a prior friendship with Detective Lou, which is renewed as they both become involved in the case. The dialogue is intelligent, and the darker aspects of some of the characters are suggested rather than overtly displayed. There is actually an uplifting nature to the film’s trajectory as we get to know the key players and what motivates them, and what their vulnerabilities are. Violence is not the central theme of the film, however there are several intense armed robberies and chase scenes. “Crime 101” is a good movie and quite entertaining.