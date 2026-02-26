Facebook Twitter Instagram Newspaper
2026-02-26 5:56 PM
Facebook Twitter Instagram Newspaper

Falls Church News-Press 2-26-2026

Picture of FCNP.com

FCNP.com

2026-02-26inUncategorized

Recent News

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
On Key

Stories that may interest you

A Penny for Your Thoughts 2-26-2026

In last week’s column, I discussed the chaos orchestrated by the White House, the Trump Administration’s threats to our Constitution and democracy, and our responsibility to dissent, as outlined by

Spanberger’s Inspired Rebuttal to Trump

A duplicitous president and a room full of duplicitous sycophants sought to drive millions of Americans into despair at the State of the Union Tuesday night. But they were quickly

Virginians Must Vote ‘Yes’ Soon

Every resident of the Commonwealth of Virginia can take pride in the role we’re playing to save American democracy from the present slide toward authoritarian tyranny.  The latest manifestation of

Support Local News!

For Information on Advertising:

Email Us

Legitimate news organizations need grass roots support like never before, and that includes your Falls Church News-Press. For more than 33 years, your News-Press has kept its readers informed and enlightened. We can’t continue without the support of our readers. This means YOU! Please step up in these challenging times to support the news source you are reading right now!

Donate Today!