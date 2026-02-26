Falls Church News-Press 2-26-2026

A Penny for Your Thoughts 2-26-2026
The title of the show is “Something Rotten!,” but the musical and its current local production are instead fresh and
This film, rated R, opened nationally and at Falls Church’s own Paragon Founders Row on February 13. The tempo of
In last week’s column, I discussed the chaos orchestrated by the White House, the Trump Administration’s threats to our Constitution and democracy, and our responsibility to dissent, as outlined by
A duplicitous president and a room full of duplicitous sycophants sought to drive millions of Americans into despair at the State of the Union Tuesday night. But they were quickly
Every resident of the Commonwealth of Virginia can take pride in the role we’re playing to save American democracy from the present slide toward authoritarian tyranny. The latest manifestation of
Two years ago, I came to the Senate with a simple conviction: the government should protect people’s rights, tell the truth, and deliver results you can feel in your daily
