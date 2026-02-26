Falls Church Business News 2-26-2026

America’s 250: Trivia Night at Casual Pint

The Falls Church Chamber is setting the stage for its Stars & Stripes Ball by partnering with Darren McClure and Casual Pint for a special American Trivia Night. Join in for the fun, food, competition, and prizes on Wednesday, March 4, 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. at 6410 Arlington Blvd.

SPDC: Steps to Start a Business

The SBDC hosts this webinar on the legal and administrative steps essential to opening a business. Learn about required legal forms, tax registration and filing, finance and accounting, employees, vs contractors and foundations for the business plan.

Wednesday, March 4, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/taster-tots-raising-adventurous-eaters-tickets-1977294456948?aff=oddtdtcreator

Powers Health and Wellness: Raising Adventurous Eaters

Powers Health and Wellness will offer two sessions of this interactive workshop, Taster Tots, for kids and parents. It’s designed to turn mealtime meltdowns into positive food exploration. Learn practical tips to manage picky eating. This will be held at KiPS Family Gymnastics on Saturday, February 28, 9:30-10:15 a.m. and 10:30 – 11:15 a.m. You may register via the link. Here

In-Home Online Auction

Quinn’s Auction Galleries presents an in-home auction on Friday, February 27, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Items in numerous categories are available, including sterling silver, coins, postcards, books, furniture, photographs, dolls, lace, clothing, and tools. Each category represents years of careful collecting, resulting in a comprehensive and authentic reflection of past eras.

Meridian Job Fair

Meridian High School will host a job fair for local businesses who have summer, seasonal or part-time positions for high school students. The event will be held on Thursday, March 12 from 11:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m. Please complete the form below if you would like to participate:

United Bank Ranking

United Bank is consistently ranked by Newsweek as one of the top 5 Most Trustworthy Banks in America. It was ranked the No. 1 bank in South Carolina on Forbes’ list of Best-in-State banks for three years in a row, 2023-2025, and United Brokerage Services, Inc. was recognized as one of the Top Financial Advisory Firms by Newsweek for 2026. United has been in business for 185.



Business News & Notes is compiled by Elise Neil Bengtson, Executive Director of the Greater Falls Church Chamber of Commerce. She may be emailed at elise@fallschurchchamber.org.