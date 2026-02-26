Adam Ebbin Says Goodbye to Virginia State Senate

My last day in the Virginia Senate is today, February 17. Thanks to your support, I’m concluding a 22-year career in the General Assembly with great pride in all we have accomplished together. We leave a legacy of equality, fairness, and meaningful progress for Virginians. Later this month, I will join Governor Abigail Spanberger’s administration as a Senior Advisor at the Virginia Cannabis Control Authority.

Serving in the General Assembly has been the greatest honor of my life. Representing Northern Virginia first in the House of Delegates and then in the Virginia Senate has been a responsibility I never took lightly. In the 39th Senate District, I was a voice for 216,000 Virginians who speak more than 127 native languages. I came to public service because I believed government could be a force for good. Not perfect, not always fast, and certainly not easy — but transformative. After all these years, I believe that more strongly than ever.

In 2004, as the first openly gay state lawmaker, I was aware that simply being here carried a responsibility larger than myself. Over the years, Virginia has changed. Today, there are LGBTQ Virginians serving openly, authentically, and unapologetically at every level of government. I see them every day around Capitol Square and call them colleagues, future leaders, even Mr. Secretary. That progress did not happen by accident, and I am deeply humbled to have played a role in helping move this Commonwealth closer to a place we can all be proud of.

We experienced many more firsts, including the first women of color to serve in leadership positions, first Muslim members, first transgender person elected, first female and Jewish House speaker, first Black House speaker, the first Black Attorney General and the first Muslim Lieutenant Governor in the country. The General Assembly is a truly much more representative citizen legislature than Thomas Jefferson could have ever envisioned. This alone has led to the ability to craft more compassionate, thoughtful, and inclusive policies.

As Mr. Jefferson said, “I am not an advocate for frequent changes in laws and Constitutions. But laws and institutions must go hand in hand with the progress of the human mind. As that becomes more developed, more enlightened, as new discoveries are made, new truths discovered and manners and opinions change, with the change of circumstances, institutions must advance also to keep pace with the times.” I am pleased to say we have.

With your help, we enacted major policies that protect and advance civil rights, strengthen education, expand access to healthcare, safeguard our environment, and stand up for working people. I am grateful to many colleagues whose hard work, tenacity, and moral courage helped us create a better Virginia.

I am particularly proud of our work on modernizing state law to protect LGBTQ people from discrimination in their daily lives, including in employment, housing, and public accommodations. The Virginia Values Act of 2020 established new protections for all Virginians.. The law, the first of its kind in the South, passed with strong bipartisan support. Former Delegate Mark Sickles, now Secretary of Finance, partnered with me on the legislation. Former Senator Jill Vogel, a Republican from Fauquier County, provided key support. I shared many fun moments in the Senate with her, Janet Howell, and Jennifer Wexton.

This fall, Virginians will finally be able to vote on the Marriage Equality Amendment, which would cement protections for same-sex unions. It’s time for the state Constitution to accurately reflect the law of the land and make sure loving Virginia couples are not mistreated or discriminated against, even if federal protections are stripped away. As a legislator, one of my great privileges has been the ability to officiate at weddings. While I no longer will do that, it gave me great joy to share a couple’s special day.

When I first entered the General Assembly, I saw too many lives upended by a simple marijuana charge– jobs lost, futures delayed, families hurt. And for far too long, that harm was baked into our laws. That is no longer the case. The times have changed and so have our laws.

So many people pick up the torch on cannabis. In 2020, House Majority Leader Charniele Herring of Alexandria joined me to sponsor legislation decriminalizing marijuana. The next year, she and Senate President Pro Tempore Louise Lucas of Portsmouth worked closely with me to pass a new law legalizing possession of marijuana. I’m also indebted to Delegate Paul Krizek of Mount Vernon, a steadfast partner on many bills; J.M. Pedini; and David May.

With your help, Medicaid expansion became a reality. Immigrant moms now have access to prenatal care. We were able to provide support to victims of human trafficking. I’m proud of our efforts to ban firearms in state-owned buildings. I visited five prisons around the Commonwealth, including the supermax Red Onion Correctional Center, to improve conditions.

During my time as a legislator, there were some special moments. When I first joined the House, looking up at the beautiful ceiling of Mr. Jefferson’s Capitol was a daily reminder of the rich history of the General Assembly. In 2007, I attended the 400th anniversary of the signing of the charter for the Virginia Company beneath the vaulted stone ceilings of the Honorable Society of the Middle Temple in London, where the legal profession was born. And on January 17, I witnessed Governor Spanberger make history and shatter the glass ceiling.

There are so many people to thank. First, I must acknowledge my parents. If they hadn’t campaigned for me in 2003, I never would have won by 43 votes in a five-way primary. They’re my biggest supporters. I thank my family for their patience and understanding of a job that rarely respects evenings, weekends, or holidays.

I’ve been fortunate to know many great local officials who I’ve been able to turn to for advice and counsel, among them Alexandria Mayor Alyia Gaskins, former Mayor Justin Wilson, Delegate-elect Kirk McPike, and former Arlington Board Member Katie Cristol. Congressman Don Beyer is always accessible and has great ideas. Then-Governor and now Senator Mark Warner appointed me to be his Chief Deputy Commissioner of Labor and Industry. Senator Tim Kaine has been an inspiration as one of the most decent, genuine and honest public servants I’ve ever met. Delegate Patrick Hope of Arlington has been a great friend and ally, on our multi-year effort to stop the sale of vapes to children.

Senator Janet Howell used to say I was the best prepared senator. But the truth is, I only looked good because of some great legislative aides, including Benjamin Jones, Parker Treichel, Chris Leyen, and Henry Watkins. The Senate staff, Clerk’s office, and the Division of Legislative Services are extraordinary.

However, it’s only with the support of my constituents that I have been able to be a force for progressive change. To the people of Alexandria, Arlington, and Fairfax: Thank you for trusting me to be your voice. I will never forget the people who sent me to Richmond. Senate District 39 will be in excellent hands with Elizabeth Bennett-Parker. She will be a strong advocate.

As I reflect on the past 22 years, the words of a Jesus Jones song come to mind: “Right here, right now, there’s no place I’d rather be…watching the world wake up from the history.” I’ve been witness to and part of history. Together, we’ve made a difference. The day I was sworn into the house, my late Aunt Janice gave me a note that I always kept behind my desk. It said, “Never forget the little guy.” I hope I have lived up to her words. Thank you for the honor to serve.