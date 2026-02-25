Meridian Boys Hold Off Warren County & Return To States 

Meridian Boys beat Warren County 51-46 in the region semis Tuesday night.

After losing four starters from their 27-1 dream season a year ago, it was hard to say what the expectations were for the Meridian High School boys’ basketball team this winter. But anyone who was anticipating a serious regression isn’t very familiar with this Mustang program.

Meridian still had Will Davis. It still had Mason Pye. It still had Marques Myles. And it still had head coach Jim Smith, he of more than 550 wins throughout his illustrious career.

The three aforementioned players, who were all key rotation pieces last year, each received All-District honors this week. Davis was the runner-up for Player of the Year while Pye joined him on the first team, and Myles made the second team. Smith, surprisingly, did not win District Coach of the Year for the third year in a row, as it instead went to Mario Gill of Warren County – and it just so happened to be the Wildcats in town on Tuesday night, the only thing standing between Meridian and its third-straight State playoff appearance.

The Mustangs went 16-4 in the regular season to earn the top seed in the Region 3B Tournament, but Gill has had Warren County playing inspired basketball. After winning only six games a season ago, the Wildcats improved to 15-9, and their grit and grind was on full display in the Regional Semifinals as they nearly stunned Meridian.

The home team jumped out to a 22-12 lead after a close first quarter, and was ahead by 12 at the halftime break. The advantage reached 19 in the third period, but Warren County’s tenacious defense sparked a 10-0 run to climb back within single digits. They cut it to six in the final frame before the Mustangs began holding the ball to turn the game into a free-throw contest, and Meridian escaped with the five-point victory.

“We had some defensive lapses and missed some free throws that let them hang around,” Smith said postgame. The Mustangs had previously beaten Warren County by 20 on the road back on January 20, and then by 39 on Senior Night at home two weeks ago – but in the playoffs, you’ll win them any way you can take them.

Davis led all scorers with 20, while Myles added 12. Meridian will now face off against Skyline in the Regional Finals on Thursday, who they beat 67-53 at home last month and fell to in overtime on the road.

“We know we’re going to need to bring our best,” Smith remarked.

By and large, the Mustangs have done exactly that all year. Now, they’re one game away from back-to-back Regional crowns. They will defend their home court tonight at 7:00 in the region finals.