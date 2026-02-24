 Sen. Warner Issues Statement on 4th Anniversary of Russian Invasion

Tuesday, Feb. 24 — Virginia’s U.S. Senator Mark Warner, vice chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, issued the following statement on the fourth anniversary of Russia’s unprovoked military invasion of Ukraine:

“Four years ago, Vladimir Putin launched his brutal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, expecting a swift victory. Instead, he has been met with the extraordinary courage and resilience of the Ukrainian people, who continue to defend their country, and the cause of democracy, against overwhelming odds. And, as allies and partners united in support of the Ukrainian people, Putin has been met with what he fears most: a NATO that is stronger than ever.

“We must be clear about what’s happening on the battlefield. According to a recent unclassified analysis, Russia is suffering staggering losses in this conflict – on the order of roughly 1.2 million troops killed, wounded, or missing, including hundreds of thousands killed, since February 2022. To put that in perspective, these are among the highest casualty rates that any major power has faced since World War II. The Russian military is being dealt a devastating blow, and it is happening without sending a single American service member into combat.

“That reality should shape how we think about this conflict. Supporting Ukraine is not just the right thing to do morally. It is also squarely in America’s national security interest. The Ukrainians are fighting on the front lines of freedom, and in the process, they are delivering a significant strategic setback to Russia’s military for years to come.

“But the Trump administration is failing to meet the moment. From the widespread use of drones, to the pervasive use of electronic warfare, to the integration of commercial systems on the battlefield, the war in Ukraine has demonstrated that modern combat has dramatically changed. There are lessons unfolding every day that should be informing how we equip and train our own forces to prepare for the threats of tomorrow. By not moving more aggressively to provide additional weapons systems and expand training efforts, we are not only shortchanging Ukraine – we are shortchanging our own security. By scaling back U.S. support to Ukraine, President Trump is ceding these lessons to Russia and China and making Americans less safe.

“On this solemn anniversary, we honor the extraordinary sacrifices of the Ukrainian people. And we must recommit ourselves to ensuring they have the tools they need to prevail, because their fight is not just about Ukraine’s sovereignty. It is about defending the democratic values and principles that protect our very own freedoms.”