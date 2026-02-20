Facebook Twitter Instagram Newspaper
2026-02-21
Beyer Announces He Won’t Attend State of Union

2026-02-20

    Thursday, Feb. 19 — Northern Virginia U. S. Rep. Don Beyer announced during a telephone town hall with constituents today that he will not attend next Tuesday’s annual State of the Union address by President Trump.
      He said that while he respects the institutions of the presidency and the address to Congress, President Trump has engaged in “so much lying and tearing up of the Constitution’” and besides, “his speeches are so boring and full of lies” that he “refuses to be a prop” for Trump.

