Richmond Report Marcus Simon 2-19-2026

The story of Virginia cannot be told without the voices, leadership, and resilience of Black Virginians. Their contributions have helped build our Commonwealth and move our nation forward. This is a time to celebrate that legacy, but also to acknowledge that meaningful progress requires honest reflection and continued action to expand opportunity and justice.

That same sense of responsibility—to honor the past while doing the work of the present—has been on full display at the Capitol. Last week marked the final stretch before crossover, the halfway point of the legislative session, when the pace quickens and the days grow longer. Extended House floor sessions and marathon committee meetings are part of this moment, ensuring that every bill receives the careful hearing, debate, and vote it deserves. As hundreds of proposals move forward, our focus remains steady: advancing legislation that delivers real, tangible results for families, workers, and communities across Virginia.

Transparency & Efficiency

Transparency and efficiency remain central to our work. Several bills this session are designed to protect consumers and make public and private systems work more clearly and fairly. HB 484 stops insurers from using automated tools to reduce medical claims unfairly, ensuring patients and providers receive the coverage they are owed. HB 618 improves how health plan information is collected and reported so it is easier for the public and regulators to access. HB 676 allows providers to submit information electronically while requiring insurers to offer payment options without extra fees. In housing, HB 616 and HB 1325 require landlords to provide clear, itemized statements, written leases, and a summary of tenant rights, including disclosures about fees and flood risk.

Affordability

Affordability continues to be a major priority. HB 519 treats air conditioning as an essential service in rental housing, protecting tenants during extreme heat. HB 625 caps out-of-pocket prescription drug costs, while HB 837 expands eviction diversion programs and ensures tenants know about available rental assistance. HB 1005 requires landlords to accept common payment methods and limits extra fees for maintenance. HB 1078 prevents large landlords from denying applicants based on old eviction records. HB 1093 limits excessive attorney fees when tenants pay overdue rent before court, HB 1214 lowers the monthly insulin cap to $35, and HB 1408 protects survivors of family abuse from eviction penalties. These measures make daily life more manageable for Virginians and ensure that fairness guides our laws.

Economic & Social Justice

The House has also advanced a slate of bills on public safety, civil rights, and economic fairness, now under consideration in the Senate. Economic and environmental justice legislation includes HB 1, raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2028; HB 4, allowing localities to preserve affordable housing; HB 397, preparing Virginia to re-enter RGGI to combat climate change; and HB 449, giving Virginians the tools to hold powerful companies accountable through class action lawsuits.

Public Safety

Gun violence prevention remains a top priority. HB 21 creates civil accountability for firearm manufacturers. My HB 40 to ban ghost guns once again passed the House. HB 93 prevents illegal firearms from reaching domestic abusers. HB 217 prohibits assault weapons, HB 229 bars firearms in hospitals that provide mental health services, and HB 871 requires safe firearm storage in homes with minors or prohibited individuals. Together, these measures make our communities safer while respecting lawful gun ownership.

Redistricting

With the Governor’s signature on the enabling legislation, the approval of funding in the budget, and the election calendar now finalized, the mid-decade redistricting process is officially underway. The legal framework and resources are now in place to implement the updated congressional district maps, and the timelines for the April 21st election have been set so voters can plan accordingly. Our focus now shifts to executing this process smoothly and transparently to ensure voters have clear information and confidence in the updated congressional districts and upcoming election schedule.

Championing the issues that matter the most to my constituents means showing up, standing up, and lifting up the voices of all our neighbors. It means advancing policies that improve lives, build trust, and create opportunities. Together, we can make Virginia a Commonwealth that works for everyone. And the legislation that is advancing this session is designed to do just that.