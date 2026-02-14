George Mason Lays an Egg in 72–53 Collapse at GW

Nothing remotely positive came from George Mason’s 72–53 loss to George Washington on Friday night inside the Smith Center.

Not the score. Not the body language. Not the trajectory.

After racing to a 20–2 start and building a reputation as one of the toughest second-half teams in the Atlantic 10, the Patriots now look like something entirely different. A team that once closed games is now unraveling in them. A team that once imposed its will is now absorbing punishment.

And the timing couldn’t be worse.

Mason (21–5, 9–4) entered the night having outscored opponents in the second half in 21 of 25 games this season. That identity, resilience, adjustments, toughness after halftime has simply vanished. George Washington (15–11, 6–7) shot 52 percent in the second half and dominated the final 20 minutes by a staggering 40–23 margin. This wasn’t a slow bleed. It was a collapse.

Even more troubling? The Revolutionaries were without their best player, Rafael Castro, and still dictated every meaningful stretch of the game.

GW scored 34 points in the paint to Mason’s 22. They controlled the physical battles. They won the loose balls. They made Mason look reactive instead of aggressive. Big man Riley Allenspach was flat-footed on too many defensive possessions. The Patriots appeared a step slow and worse, a step unsure.

The box score offers polite distractions. Masai Troutman poured in an A-10 season-high 15 points on 5-of-8 shooting, adding five rebounds and two assists. Jahnarl Long chipped in 13 points and four assists. Mason knocked down nine three-pointers.

But none of that matters when the opponent owns the interior, owns the momentum, and owns the second half.

The Patriots actually showed life early. After GW jumped ahead 24–16 behind 10-of-16 shooting, Mason responded with an 8–0 run to tie it at 24–24. They even grabbed a 30–29 lead with 33 seconds left in the half a moment that should have steadied the game.

Instead, GW closed the half with a three-point play to lead 32–30 and then delivered the knockout punch after intermission.

Tied 33–33 early in the second half, GW ripped off a 10–0 run to go up 43–33. Mason trimmed it to seven at 47–40 with 12:51 to play. That was the last flicker. The Patriots never seriously threatened again.

From there, it felt less like a comeback attempt and more like a slow resignation.

Afterward, head coach Tony Skinn didn’t dress it up.

“This was not a good week for George Mason Basketball,” the third-year head coach said. “I thought we did a pretty decent job in the first half, but they came out with the intensity level and toughness in the second half that we didn’t match.”

Intensity. Toughness.

Those are not schematic problems. Those are identity problems.

Yes, Mason technically remains two games up in the race for an Atlantic 10 double bye. On paper, the Patriots are still in strong position. But paper doesn’t rebound. Paper doesn’t defend the paint. Paper doesn’t stop 52 percent shooting halves.

The reality is this: Mason has now lost three of four. Injuries are beginning to pile up. Confidence appears to be thinning. With five games remaining, the schedule offers little relief. The Patriots will likely be favored in only two of those matchups.

If they can’t muster at least two wins down the stretch, they will slide out of double-bye position all but guaranteeing they won’t be playing on Sunday in Pittsburgh. And once that cushion disappears, so does the margin for error.

This is the point in the season when contenders sharpen. When they tighten rotations. When they defend harder. When they show who they are.

Right now, George Mason is showing something unsettling.

This isn’t just a bad night. It’s a trend. It’s a team that once looked confident now looking fragile. It’s a group that built its season on discipline and edge now searching for both.

Next up is Dayton at home Wednesday night at 7 p.m. on CBS Sports Network. It will be framed as an opportunity. It will be labeled a chance to regroup.

But if Mason brings the same second-half energy it showed Friday, the conversation won’t be about regrouping. It will be about freefall.

The bleak truth?

This team doesn’t just need a win. It needs a gut check. It needs leadership. It needs its identity back.

Because the version of George Mason that started 20–2 feels like a long time ago.

And unless something changes quickly, that early-season promise may be remembered as nothing more than a mirage.