Kids Steal Show in ‘School of Rock’

Is it possible for a zealous adult to steal a show from a bunch of fifth-graders?

Not if you’re one of the fifth-graders in “School of Rock” at the Little Theatre of Alexandria where Dewey Finn (Jarod Glou) is a pseudo substitute teacher, crazy about music.

Dewey’s exuberance can leave you breathless at times (or maybe all the time), while he tries to take students on a chase to win “Battle of the Bands” and, simultaneously, become a temporary teacher and earn a salary to take Dewey out of debt.

How did this quirky man ever get in a classroom?

He faked his way in, seizing the identity of his good friend Ned (Andres del Campo) at whose apartment Dewey has roosted for a while, much to the dismay of Ned’s sassy girlfriend, Patty (Maia Potok-Holmes) who tries to throw Dewey out.

And away we go!

Dewey bluffs and puffs his way into the hearts of the students, gradually building their trust and admiration and, surprise! The budding musicians, singers and managers want to become band contestants!

While unloading their problems on Dewey.

Meanwhile, the prissy principal of the private school, Ms. Mullins (Jilliann Law), stealthily makes her way to Dewey’s classroom to see what’s going on since their loud musical practice sessions have been reported by another teacher.

Ms. Mullins also wants Dewey to know that the students’ parents (who don’t listen to their offspring) are coming for Parents Night Out (which just happens to be the night before the band contest) and Dewey had better be ready.

And ready he is, with the students, to boot!

One student as Freddie (Jasper Bischoff) seemed to really be playing the drums, and playing he truly was. Every time Jasper took up the percussion, from then on my eyes were locked on him.

Director and choreographer Kristina Friedgen told me at intermission that the three other student musicians were “real,” too, two of them only learning how to play their instruments since December when rehearsals began.

What?

Unbelievable! So polished and confident they were on bass (Alexandra Blinde), guitar (Lucas Pellerito) and keyboard (Penelope Porter), all of whom play at alternate performances with Cecilia Garbaliauskas, Riley Byrd, Brooks Moretti and Jonathan Walpole.

Other alternate actors are Samantha Regan and Adrianna Weir who take turns leading the class as very capable student band managers.

Aimee Faulkner conducts six professional musicians on an elevated backdrop platform atop the stage with Nathan Weisbrod, the drummer, going silent whenever Jasper hit the drums, one of the most challenging demands of the show to coordinate, Friedgen said.

Other cast members, some who act alternately, are Loren Blinde, Nisa McColgan and Nesu Chizengeni (as the shy Tomika) and Maria Ciarrocchi.

Also, Hannah Culp, Naya Gilliam, Sean Gilliam, Benjamin Gorini, Robin Lewis, Angus Long, Arianna Parenti, Joey Pond, Isaiah Salley, June Tuss, Garrett Walsh and Mila Weir.

The crew includes Christine Tankersley and Bethany Weinstein, producers; Beck Webster, assistant director; Katie Lewis and Dawn Morrow, stage managers; Vincent Worthington, set design; Ken and Patti Crowley, lighting; Juli Worth and Alan Wray, sound; Mia Glatter-Droll, costumes; Julianna Cooper, associate choreographer and Natalie Turkevich, hair and makeup.

When the hit movie was released in 2003, Jack Black was the star, but Alexandria’s musical is based on Andrew Lloyd Webber’s version which opened on Broadway in 2015 and ran for three years, winning four Tony Award nominations.

And what’s a show without some romance thrown in? Not a very good show but since this is a good show, there’s a bit of romance thrown in and I’ll leave it to you to figure out who’s who. (The Saturday night audience loved the romance.)

“School of Rock” (with some adult language) runs through Feb. 28, 2026, Thursday through Saturday nights at 8 p.m. with weekend matinees at 2 p.m. Tickets (with fees), $39. Duration: About 2.5 hours plus an intermission.

Little Theatre of Alexandria, 600 Wolfe St., Alexandria 22314, ph. 703-683-0496, Box Office; or 703-683-5778, Main. Boxoffice@thelittle theatre.com.