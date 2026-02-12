Falls Church Business News & Notes 2-12-2026

Chamber to Host Stars & Stripes Ball

The Falls Church Chamber hosts the Annual Business Awards Gala on Thursday, March 19 at the State Theatre. In the spirit of America’s 250th Anniversary, the event is named the Stars & Stripes Ball, it will celebrate the Falls Church business community. Chamber member Casual Pint Falls Church will host an American Trivia Night on March 4, 7:00 – 9:00 pm to warm everyone up. Sponsorships are available by contacting the office: info@fallschurchchamber.org. Nominations for the 5 categories, Small Business of the Year, Large Business of the Year, Nonprofit of the Year, Company Culture of Excellence, and Pillar of the Community are open and forms are available on the website, https://www.fallschurchchamber.org/ with a deadline of February 23. Groove Jet will provide live music and there will be a silent and live auction. The public is invited to celebrate local businesses and tickets are on sale now.

Casual Pint Wine Tasting

Thursday, February 12, 5:00 – 8:00 pm – Casual Pint Falls Church hosts Kysela Pere et Fils with a free wine tasting. Visit to try new vintages and your favorites.

CSE Sessions with The Artist’s Way

Sunday, February 15, 12:00 – 2:00 PM – The Center for Spiritual Enlightenment is holding a series of three interactive sessions using art (watercolor, sketching, writing and poetry) using Julia Cameron’s book, The Artist’s Way. Participants explore art, spiritual principles and meditation. Sue Bracey leads the sessions on February 15, February 22 and March 1 at The Center.

Building Your Value Proposition Design (VPD)

Thursday, February 19, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm – Please join Senior Business Counselor, and Adjunct GMU Professor George Siragusa, as he guides you through a step-by-step process of building your Value Proposition Design, which is invaluable to startups, early-stage companies, growth, or even mature businesses!

https://clients.virginiasbdc.org/workshop.aspx?ekey=110460007

Lost Dog & Cats Rescue Awarded Grant

The nonprofit PETCO Love unveiled a check for $100,000 to Lost Dog & Cats Rescue Foundation under their campaign, Love Stories, which highlights the impact of pet adoption for animals and humans. Anna Ridge of Alexandria wrote a ‘love letter’ about the adoption of a two-year old dog, Yuki, through LDCRF and the transformation it made to her and her husband’s lives. Her letter was selected and gave LDCRF the surprise grant.

Meridian Job Fair

Meridian High School will host a job fair for local businesses who have summer, seasonal or part-time positions for high school students. The event will be held on Thursday, March 12 from 11:45 am – 1:45pm. Please complete the form below if you would like to participate:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeLeevVzPrvT8wDOPNaAyKUWBr0uj1v68Mzbf1sgi-G_MGl0g/viewform

Another Way to Celebrate America’s 250th: Field Trip Contest

The nationwide contest, America’s Field Trip, is back and invites students in grades 3-12 to share their perspectives on America with the chance to win extraordinary trips to some of the country’s most iconic landmarks this summer. In honor of America’s 250th anniversary, the contest has expanded to include 250 winners (up from 150) to receive an unforgettable field trip experience or a cash prize. Entries will be accepted through March 30, 2026.